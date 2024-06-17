Apple Discontinuing Apple Pay Later

by

Apple is discontinuing Apple Pay Later, the buy now, pay later feature that it just launched last October. ‌Apple Pay‌ Later is being discontinued as of today, but people who have existing ‌Apple Pay‌ Later loans will be able to continue to pay them off and manage them through the Wallet app.

Apple Pay Later feature 1
Apple announced plans to end the feature in a statement provided to 9to5Mac, which also notes that customers will be able to access installment loans through their credit and debit cards with changes coming to ‌Apple Pay‌ this fall.

Starting later this year, users across the globe will be able to access installment loans offered through credit and debit cards, as well as lenders, when checking out with Apple Pay. With the introduction of this new global installment loan offering, we will no longer offer Apple Pay Later in the U.S. Our focus continues to be on providing our users with access to easy, secure and private payment options with Apple Pay, and this solution will enable us to bring flexible payments to more users, in more places across the globe, in collaboration with Apple Pay enabled banks and lenders.

‌Apple Pay‌ Later officially launched in October and only in the United States, but it had been available in a testing capacity since March 2023. Available in the Wallet app, ‌Apple Pay‌ later allowed customers to split a purchase made with ‌Apple Pay‌ into four equal payments over a six week period, with no interest or fees. ‌Apple Pay‌ Later was available on purchases made on an iOS device using ‌Apple Pay‌, and was limited to merchandise priced between $75 and $1,000. Each purchase required a separate loan application and approval.

Apple did not provide insight into why it is discontinuing ‌Apple Pay‌ Later, but it is working to unravel its partnership with Goldman Sachs, the company that handles the Apple Card, the Apple Savings account, and ‌Apple Pay‌ Later. Nixing ‌Apple Pay‌ Later means that Apple does not need to worry about replacing that functionality with a future partner.

In iOS 18, Apple will let users access installment financing options from their bank when using ‌Apple Pay‌, which will replace the ‌Apple Pay‌ Later feature that Apple is eliminating. ‌Apple Pay‌ will also gain support for viewing rewards or points balances in Wallet and redeeming them with purchases.

Top Rated Comments

cjsuk Avatar
cjsuk
36 minutes ago at 11:54 am
This is a good thing. Being a loan shark doesn't fit with their corporate branding really.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
36 minutes ago at 11:55 am
Apple is discontinuing Apple Pay Later, the buy now, pay later feature that it just launched last October.

Apple did not provide insight into why it is discontinuing Apple Pay Later, but it is working to unravel its partnership with Goldman Sachs, the company that handles the Apple Card, the Apple Savings account, and Apple Pay Later. Nixing Apple Pay Later means that Apple does not need to worry about replacing that functionality with a future partner.
Probably has to do with Apple's new partnership with Affirm they announced last week

https://www.cnbc.com/2024/06/11/apple-pay-affirm-buy-now-pay-later-loans.html

* Apple device users will soon be able to tap into buy now, pay later loans from Affirm for purchases, the companies said Tuesday.
* Affirm will surface as an option for Apple Pay users on iPhones and iPads later this year.
* Apple also said that installment loans via credit and debit cards would be available on Apple Pay in the U.S. with Citigroup, Synchrony and Fiserv-related issuers.


https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2024/06/new-features-come-to-apple-services-this-fall/

The ability to redeem rewards for a purchase with Apple Pay will be available beginning in the U.S. with Discover and Synchrony, and across Apple Pay issuers with Fiserv. The ability to access installments from credit and debit cards with Apple Pay will roll out starting in Australia with ANZ; in Spain with CaixaBank; in the U.K. with HSBC and Monzo; and in the U.S. with Citi, Synchrony, and issuers with Fiserv. Users in the U.S. will also be able to apply for loans directly through Affirm when they check out with Apple Pay.


Article title should be Apple Discontinuing Apple Pay Later, Replacing It With Affirm
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sleeptodream Avatar
sleeptodream
35 minutes ago at 11:56 am

This is a good thing. Being a loan shark doesn't fit with their corporate branding really.
Exactly what I was thinking, it wasn’t a good look. Leave that kind of thing to Paypal etc
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
uuee6543 Avatar
uuee6543
17 minutes ago at 12:13 pm
Apple need to get their act together and stop releasing Apple Pay features that are US only. With all due respect to my American friends, you guys don’t even use Apple Pay! It’s shocking that you can’t even pay in almost any restaurant in the US with it. It’s shocking how low the adoption is. In the UK for example, the adoption rate of Apple Pay is practically 100% of all iPhone users. And it’s accepted everywhere. I can pay for a Michelin star meal as well as any local restaurant with Apple Pay.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sniffies Avatar
sniffies
46 minutes ago at 11:44 am
Woah, how am I supposed to finance Apple Polishing Cloth now?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
IchabodCricket Avatar
IchabodCricket
32 minutes ago at 11:59 am
This felt greasy from the beginning. Glad to see it getting axed.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
