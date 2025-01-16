Apple Pay Now Offers Monthly Payment Plans From Synchrony

Following a false alarm last week due to a prematurely-updated Apple support document, Synchrony as of today is actually available as a buy-now, pay-later option when checking out with Apple Pay online and in apps on iPhone and iPad. However, you need a Synchrony Mastercard in order to access these payment plans.



After adding an eligible Synchrony Mastercard to the Apple Wallet app, iPhone and iPad users running iOS 18 or iPadOS 18 can select from fixed monthly payment options during the Apple Pay checkout process. Look for the "Pay Later" option when checking out with Apple Pay to access payment plans available from Synchrony.

Eligible cards include the Synchrony Preferred Mastercard, Synchrony Plus World Mastercard, and Synchrony Premier World Mastercard.

Synchrony also announced that, starting later this year, users will be able to view and redeem rewards from eligible Synchrony-issued cards when checking out with Apple Pay online and in apps on the iPhone and iPad.

Apple discontinued its own buy-now, pay-later service called Apple Pay Later last year, and started partnering with third-party providers. Apple Pay Later let qualifying customers split a purchase made with Apple Pay into four equal payments over six weeks, with no interest or fees. Affirm, Klarna, and now Synchrony offer similar financing options.