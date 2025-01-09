Apple Card Users Impacted By LA Fires Able to Delay Payments
Apple and Goldman Sachs are allowing Apple Card customers who have been impacted by the fires in Los Angeles to temporarily postpone their payments if necessary. Details about Apple's Disaster Relief Program for Apple Card users were shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Payment delays are being offered to Apple Card users who live in an area that has been declared a national disaster zone by FEMA, with Apple sending out notices to impacted customers.
Those who are affected by the fires can skip the payment that's due in the month that they enroll in the Relief Program, and no interest will accumulate for that month. An account in good standing will remain current while enrolled in the program, but standard purchase APR applies for the next month.
Customers in Los Angeles who need assistance can contact Apple Card Support via the Messages app to be enrolled.
Apple has offered similar Disaster Relief Program options for those impacted by hurricanes and other natural disasters, and it is a benefit that has been available since the Apple Card launched.
Apple CEO Tim Cook said yesterday that Apple plans to donate to support the victims and recovery efforts on the ground in Los Angeles.
