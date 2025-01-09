Apple to Donate Towards Los Angeles Wildfire Recovery Efforts

In response to devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles, California area this week, Apple said it will be donating towards recovery efforts on the ground.



"The devastation caused by the fires in Los Angeles is heartbreaking," said Apple CEO Tim Cook, in a social media post on Wednesday. "Thank you to the incredible firefighters, first responders, and all those assisting for your heroic efforts. Apple will be donating to support the victims and recovery efforts on the ground."

Apple frequently donates towards recovery efforts following natural disasters around the world, but it typically does not disclose the donation amount or recipient. In the past, Apple has donated to the American Red Cross for these purposes.