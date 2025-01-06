What to Expect From iOS 18.2.1, iOS 18.3, and iOS 18.4

Apple plans to release at least three iOS versions before the end of April, including iOS 18.2.1, iOS 18.3, and iOS 18.4.



Below, we outline what to expect from each of these updates.



iOS 18.2.1

Last month, we reported that Apple has been internally testing iOS 18.2.1, which is expected to have a build number of 22C161. The software update's presence in our analytics logs continues to ramp up, so it could be released as early as this week.



iOS 18.2.1 will be a minor update that fixes bugs and/or addresses security vulnerabilities, but it is unclear which specific issues might be resolved.

There are no developer or public betas for minor updates like iOS 18.2.1.



iOS 18.3

iOS 18.3 has been in beta for developers and public beta testers since mid-December, and so far it is shaping up to be another minor update.



The only potential new feature coming to iPhones with iOS 18.3 so far is robot vacuum support in the Home app, but this functionality is not yet live. Apple is laying the groundwork for the feature, according to new lines of code added in the iOS 18.3 beta, but it is unclear if it will be available by time iOS 18.3 is released to the public.

When available, this feature will allow you to control key functions of your robot vacuum in the Home app, and with Siri voice commands.



Here is how Apple describes the feature:

The Home app now supports the core functionality of robot vacuum cleaners, such as power control, cleaning mode, vacuum, mop, and charge status. They can also participate in automations and scenes, and respond to Siri requests. So you can add them to your cleaning routines — or tell Siri to do some spot cleaning in the living room.

Beyond that, iOS 18.3 only has very minor change so far, such as a slightly tweaked Image Playground icon and bug fixes.

Apple has only seeded one beta of iOS 18.3 so far, so additional new features and changes could be added in later betas. However, it is typical for Apple software updates that are in beta testing during the holiday season to be minor, as Apple's software engineers are off from work for many days and critical issues need to be avoided.

iOS 18.3 will likely be released in late January or early February.



iOS 18.4

Things will finally get more interesting again with iOS 18.4, which is expected to include several new Apple Intelligence enhancements for Siri.



Apple has been internally testing iOS 18.4 for many months, and the update should be a big one. On the iPhone 15 Pro models and all iPhone 16 models, Siri is expected to gain several new capabilities, including on-screen awareness, deeper per-app controls, and better understanding of personal context. However, a truly conversational ChatGPT-like version of Siri is not expected to launch until iOS 19.4 in March or April of 2026.

To learn more, read our article titled Here's What's Changing With Siri in 2025.

Over the next year or so, Apple Intelligence will eventually be available in additional languages, including Chinese, English (India), English (Singapore), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, Vietnamese, and others. Support for some of these languages could be added starting with iOS 18.4.

Apple's website suggests that iOS 18.4 will be released in April.