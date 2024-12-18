Apple Seeds First Public Betas of iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, and macOS Sequoia 15.3

Apple today seeded the first public betas of upcoming iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, and macOS Sequoia 15.3 updates, allowing the public to test the software ahead of when it launches early next year. The public betas come a few days after Apple provided the betas to developers. Apple has also seeded public betas of tvOS 18.3 and watchOS 11.3.



Public beta testers can download the updates from the Settings app on each device after opting into the beta through Apple's public beta testing website.

While there are no new Apple Intelligence features for the iPhone or iPad, ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.3 brings Genmoji to the Mac for the first time, so Mac users are now able to create custom emoji characters that can be used in place of standard emoji.

In iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, and ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.3, code suggests that the Home app is set to gain support for robot vacuums, which means Matter and HomeKit vacuums will be able to integrate with Apple's smart home platform in the future.

We are expecting iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, and ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.3 to be released to the public toward the end of January.