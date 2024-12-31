Apple Launched These 25+ Products This Year

Apple launched almost 30 new hardware products in 2024. Here's a look back at exactly what we got this year.



With the exception of Vision Pro, Apple's 2024 hardware releases largely marked a year of steady refinement. It wasn't a year of massive overhauls across the board, but it did feature some key themes.

The Vision Pro, released in February, stands out as Apple's biggest product launch. While its $3,499 price tag keeps it squarely in early-adopter territory, Apple's first spatial computing device provides a hint at where the company expects technology to move over the coming years. Despite both excitement and criticism surrounding its capabilities, it's clear that 2024 was about laying the foundation, with its true impact likely to unfold in the years to come.

With minor refreshes to the MacBook Air and iPad Air, and no new hardware releases at WWDC, the star of the first half of the year was undoubtedly the iPad Pro, which gained OLED displays, a thinner design, the M4 chip, an all-new Magic Keyboard, a landscape front-facing camera, and more.

February

March

‌MacBook Air‌ 13-inch (M3)

‌MacBook Air‌ 15-inch (M3)

May

‌iPad Air‌ 11-inch (M2)

‌iPad Air‌ 13-inch (‌M2‌)

‌iPad Pro‌ 11-inch (M4)

‌iPad Pro‌ 13-inch (M4)

Magic Keyboard for ‌iPad Pro‌

Apple Pencil Pro

July

September

October

iPad mini (A17 Pro)

Magic Mouse 2 (USB-C)

Magic Trackpad 2 (USB-C)

Magic Keyboard (second generation, USB-C)

Magic Keyboard with Touch ID (USB-C)

Magic Keyboard with ‌Touch ID‌ and Numeric Keypad (USB-C)

November

iMac (24-inch, M4, 2024)

Mac mini (M4 and M4 Pro, 2024)

MacBook Pro (M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max) (14-inch, 2024)

‌MacBook Pro‌ (M4 Pro and M4 Max) (16-inch, 2024)

In the second half of the year, Apple virtually completed its transition to USB-C with the long-awaited refresh of the AirPods, ‌AirPods Max‌, Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Mouse. All that's left is the iPhone SE, which is now expected around March 2025.

The company also released new iPhone and Apple Watch models as usual in the fall, followed by a minor ‌iPad mini‌ refresh that added the A17 Pro chip and more memory for Apple Intelligence support. The ‌iPhone 16‌ lineup focused on ‌Apple Intelligence‌ and the Camera Control, while the Apple Watch Series 10 saw the introduction of a more refined design and sleep apnea detection.

Closing out the year, Apple turned its attention to its Mac lineup. The M4 family of chips made its way to the ‌iMac‌, ‌MacBook Pro‌, and ‌Mac mini‌, with the latter receiving a complete redesign for the first time in well over a decade. Next up to gain M4 chips are the ‌MacBook Air‌, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro in 2025.

What do you think of Apple's 2024 product releases? Let us know in the comments.