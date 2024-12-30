Redesigned Magic Mouse With Touch and Voice Controls Reportedly Coming in 2026

A completely redesigned version of the Magic Mouse featuring touch and voice controls is coming in 2026, a Korean leaker claims.



Expanding on a recent report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the Korean Apple news aggregator known as "yeux1122" says that Apple's next-generation Magic Mouse will feature a new, more ergonomic design that addresses long-standing complaints, including the location of the charging port.

While the Magic Mouse switched from Lightning to USB-C a few months ago, the charging port is still located on the bottom of the mouse, which prevents it from being used while charging. This is only a minor inconvenience, as charging the mouse is a quick and infrequent process, but it sounds like Apple will finally relocate the port in the accessory's next incarnation.

Apple has apparently designed a prototype of the new mouse that incorporates a mixture of touch, voice controls, and hand gestures, making it more suitable for today's computing demands. It reportedly plans to release the new Magic Mouse alongside the OLED, "M6" MacBook Pro in 2026.

The overall look of the Magic Mouse has not changed much since 2009, so a redesign seems to be long overdue. Notable changes over the years include switching from AA batteries to a built-in rechargeable battery in 2015, new color-matching options with the iMac in 2021, and the switch from Lightning to USB-C earlier this year.