Redesigned Magic Mouse With Touch and Voice Controls Reportedly Coming in 2026

A completely redesigned version of the Magic Mouse featuring touch and voice controls is coming in 2026, a Korean leaker claims.

Magic Mouse Next to Keyboard
Expanding on a recent report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the Korean Apple news aggregator known as "yeux1122" says that Apple's next-generation Magic Mouse will feature a new, more ergonomic design that addresses long-standing complaints, including the location of the charging port.

While the Magic Mouse switched from Lightning to USB-C a few months ago, the charging port is still located on the bottom of the mouse, which prevents it from being used while charging. This is only a minor inconvenience, as charging the mouse is a quick and infrequent process, but it sounds like Apple will finally relocate the port in the accessory's next incarnation.

Apple has apparently designed a prototype of the new mouse that incorporates a mixture of touch, voice controls, and hand gestures, making it more suitable for today's computing demands. It reportedly plans to release the new Magic Mouse alongside the OLED, "M6" MacBook Pro in 2026.

The overall look of the Magic Mouse has not changed much since 2009, so a redesign seems to be long overdue. Notable changes over the years include switching from AA batteries to a built-in rechargeable battery in 2015, new color-matching options with the iMac in 2021, and the switch from Lightning to USB-C earlier this year.

Top Rated Comments

Slix Avatar
Slix
27 minutes ago at 07:49 am
"Hello mouse. Please click the button on yourself for me."

--
I honestly think that anyone that wants to use a mouse on a Mac should just use the Magic Trackpad instead. It gives you more gestures, a wider range of motion, and you don't have to hurt your hand by using it. :P
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
carloslegarda Avatar
carloslegarda
16 minutes ago at 08:00 am

So it will double as a mic?

Honestly it's not a bad idea if they expect this mouse to be used for presentations and the like.
Computer.... Computer?

Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bradman83 Avatar
bradman83
15 minutes ago at 08:00 am

So it will double as a mic?
Once again Star Trek predicts the future.

Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DunedinD Avatar
DunedinD
7 minutes ago at 08:09 am

I must be in the minority, but I've always been very happy with Mac mice, my first being the Mighty Mouse (2006 for me).
I didn’t like the earlier ones much, especially not iMac G3 and PowerMac G4 era designs, but I love Magic Mouse.

For all the complaints about its ergonomics, I wonder how tightly people grip their mouse. I like the light touch that it requires, similar to brushing a trackpad. Just very surprised Apple didn’t hasn’t made greater use of the surface’s multi-touch potential.

I mean, we know it can do much more thanks to the likes of BetterTouchTool. That utility can be taken too far, but a few more gestures, possibly in conjunction with modifier keys, has a lot of potential.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
