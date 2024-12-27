Five Apple Intelligence Features Coming in 2025

Even though iOS 18.1 and iOS 18.2 added multiple Apple Intelligence features like Image Playground, Genmoji, Writing Tools, and more, there are still new ‌Apple Intelligence‌ capabilities that we're waiting on. Apple has at least one more major ‌Apple Intelligence‌ update coming in 2025, and the functionality that we're expecting is outlined below.

Apple Intelligence General Feature 2

Priority Notifications

Notification summaries are already available on devices that support ‌Apple Intelligence‌, but in a future version of iOS 18, ‌Apple Intelligence‌ will have Priority Notifications so you can see what's important first while filtering out things that don't matter as much.

When Priority Notifications launch, incoming notifications that are marked as priority will show up on the top of the notification stack.

New Siri Features

Siri already has a new design and a better understanding of natural language on ‌Apple Intelligence‌ devices, but there are several ‌Siri‌ changes that haven't been added yet.

In the future, ‌Siri‌ is getting support for personal context, onscreen awareness, and deeper app integration. Personal context will allow ‌Siri‌ to keep track of everything on your device, like text messages, emails, files, and photos, so ‌Siri‌ can help you find anything you're looking for.

With onscreen awareness, ‌Siri‌ will know what you're looking at on your device, and will be able to complete actions. If you're viewing a photo, for example, you'll be able to ask ‌Siri‌ to send it to someone just by saying "Hey ‌Siri‌, send this" and the person's name. ‌Siri‌ will understand what "this" is.

‌Siri‌ is also going to be able to do a lot more in apps and between apps, which is likely going to make the biggest change in ‌Siri‌'s ability to get things done. You'll be able to edit a photo and send it to someone all with a single command, or move files from one app to another using ‌Siri‌. The way Apple describes it, it's going to be similar to Shortcuts, but activated all via ‌Siri‌ with no need to set anything up.

These all sound like fairly invasive ‌Siri‌ features with ‌Siri‌ able to track everything on a device, but Apple plans on doing these things on-device to preserve privacy.

Genmoji on macOS

Apple added ‌Genmoji‌ to the iPhone and the iPad with the launch of iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2, but it wasn't added to the Mac in macOS Sequoia 15.2. We already know ‌Genmoji‌ is in the macOS Sequoia 15.3 update that Apple is beta testing, and that update is expected in January 2025.

Memory Movies for macOS

Macs are also missing the memory movies feature that is designed to let you create a slideshow from your photos and videos using just a text description. Right now, making a memory movie is limited to the ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌, but Apple does plan to add it to the Mac too.

You can create a custom memory movie by going to the Memories section in the Photos app, tapping on Create, and then typing in the description of the movie that you want to see. The ‌Photos‌ app will pick out the most logical photos and videos that fit the theme you've specified, creating a slideshow set to music. You can edit the photos that are included, change the music, and share the result on social media.

Apple Intelligence in More Languages and Additional Countries

Apple is going to add support for languages beyond English in 2025, including Chinese, English (India), English (Singapore), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, and Vietnamese.

When We'll Get New Apple Intelligence Features

Beyond ‌Genmoji‌ for the Mac, there aren't new ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features in the current iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, and ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.3 updates that Apple is beta testing right now, so we're not expecting new capabilities until iOS 18.4.

iOS 18.3 will likely see a launch in late January, and then we'll get the iOS 18.4 beta. iOS 18.4 and its sister updates will be beta tested for a couple months, with Apple planning for an April 2024 launch.

