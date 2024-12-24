Here Are the Three Apple Products You're Most Likely to Unwrap This Christmas

With such a wide array of products now available, Apple devices will be under the Christmas trees of many families this season. However, there are three that are most likely to be there.



According to Piper Jaffray surveys, Apple is constantly among the most desired brands among teens, appearing in 10% of all holiday wish lists, far ahead of competitors like Nike and Louis Vuitton.



AirPods

AirPods are one of the most popular tech gifts during the holidays. In a 2022 Statista survey, headphones and earbuds were ranked as the most sought-after tech gift, with 61 million U.S. adults planning to buy them during the season.



Given Apple's popularity and AirPods' market dominance, it's likely they make up a significant portion of these purchases. Their relatively affordable price point compared to other Apple products, combined with frequent discounts, cements their place as a top holiday gift.

Apple recently released the fourth-generation AirPods in two variants: one entry-level model for $129 and one higher-end model with active noise cancellation and wireless charging for $179, which is also likely to drive gifting around this time of year.



Apple Watch

The Apple Watch has become a go-to gift for all ages, and its popularity as a holiday gift continues to grow.



According to recent data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP), 9% of Apple Watch owners reported receiving their watch as a gift during the holiday season, compared to just 2% the rest of the year.

Apple has expanded the Apple Watch lineup since 2020, adding the low-cost Apple Watch SE and the premium Apple Watch Ultra, offering three distinctly different models that cater to a wide range of users and budgets. Somewhat similar to AirPods, Apple Watches frequently see discounts and the ‌Apple Watch SE‌ starts at just $249, making it an ideal gift.



iPad

The iPad remains a popular holiday gift, particularly for families and students, thanks to its versatility and range of models catering to different needs.



CIRP data shows that 6% of ‌iPad‌ buyers received their device as a gift during the holiday season, compared to just 2% in other quarters.

The 10th generation ‌iPad‌, starting at $349, offers a highly accessible excellent entry point into Apple's tablet lineup. With its 10.9-inch display, A14 Bionic chip, and support for accessories like the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard Folio, it's a good choice for anyone seeking a low-cost, all-purpose device for entertainment or light productivity. For those looking to spend more, Apple's iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro provide additional options.

Like the AirPods and Apple Watch, the ‌iPad‌ often sees discounts in the lead up to the holiday period, ensuring that it remains one of the most popular holiday gifts.



What About iPhones and Macs?

Despite their popularity, Apple's other flagship products—the iPhone and Mac—are rarely given as gifts. CIRP data indicates that close to 0% of ‌iPhone‌ buyers and just 1% of Mac buyers received their devices as gifts during the holiday season. The reasons for this are relatively straightforward: both products are expensive, and gifting them often involves somewhat more complex buying decisions, such as signing up for carrier plans or selecting memory configurations.

What Apple devices are you gifting this holiday season? Let us know in the comments.