Here Are the Three Apple Products You're Most Likely to Unwrap This Christmas

by

With such a wide array of products now available, Apple devices will be under the Christmas trees of many families this season. However, there are three that are most likely to be there.

m4 ipad pro snowflakes
According to Piper Jaffray surveys, Apple is constantly among the most desired brands among teens, appearing in 10% of all holiday wish lists, far ahead of competitors like Nike and Louis Vuitton.

AirPods

AirPods are one of the most popular tech gifts during the holidays. In a 2022 Statista survey, headphones and earbuds were ranked as the most sought-after tech gift, with 61 million U.S. adults planning to buy them during the season.

airpods 4 holiday
Given Apple's popularity and AirPods' market dominance, it's likely they make up a significant portion of these purchases. Their relatively affordable price point compared to other Apple products, combined with frequent discounts, cements their place as a top holiday gift.

Apple recently released the fourth-generation AirPods in two variants: one entry-level model for $129 and one higher-end model with active noise cancellation and wireless charging for $179, which is also likely to drive gifting around this time of year.

Apple Watch

The Apple Watch has become a go-to gift for all ages, and its popularity as a holiday gift continues to grow.

apple watch bands
According to recent data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP), 9% of Apple Watch owners reported receiving their watch as a gift during the holiday season, compared to just 2% the rest of the year.

Apple has expanded the Apple Watch lineup since 2020, adding the low-cost Apple Watch SE and the premium Apple Watch Ultra, offering three distinctly different models that cater to a wide range of users and budgets. Somewhat similar to AirPods, Apple Watches frequently see discounts and the ‌Apple Watch SE‌ starts at just $249, making it an ideal gift.

iPad

The iPad remains a popular holiday gift, particularly for families and students, thanks to its versatility and range of models catering to different needs.

ipad air black friday
CIRP data shows that 6% of ‌iPad‌ buyers received their device as a gift during the holiday season, compared to just 2% in other quarters.

The 10th generation ‌iPad‌, starting at $349, offers a highly accessible excellent entry point into Apple's tablet lineup. With its 10.9-inch display, A14 Bionic chip, and support for accessories like the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard Folio, it's a good choice for anyone seeking a low-cost, all-purpose device for entertainment or light productivity. For those looking to spend more, Apple's iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro provide additional options.

Like the AirPods and Apple Watch, the ‌iPad‌ often sees discounts in the lead up to the holiday period, ensuring that it remains one of the most popular holiday gifts.

What About iPhones and Macs?

Despite their popularity, Apple's other flagship products—the iPhone and Mac—are rarely given as gifts. CIRP data indicates that close to 0% of ‌iPhone‌ buyers and just 1% of Mac buyers received their devices as gifts during the holiday season. The reasons for this are relatively straightforward: both products are expensive, and gifting them often involves somewhat more complex buying decisions, such as signing up for carrier plans or selecting memory configurations.

What Apple devices are you gifting this holiday season? Let us know in the comments.

Tags: CIRP, Piper Jaffray

Popular Stories

Generic iOS 19 Feature Mock Light

iOS 19 Rumored to Be Compatible With These iPhones

Sunday December 22, 2024 8:09 am PST by
iOS 19 will not drop support for any iPhone models, according to French website iPhoneSoft.fr. The report cites a source within Apple. The report said that iOS 19 will be compatible with any iPhone that is capable of running iOS 18, which would mean the following models: iPhone 16 iPhone 16 Plus iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max iPhone 15 iPhone 15 Plus iPhone 15 Pro ...
Read Full Article127 comments
m3 macbook air blue

Apple Accidentally Leaked the Next MacBook Air

Sunday December 22, 2024 8:33 am PST by
Apple earlier this month released macOS 15.2, and in doing so it accidentally confirmed new MacBook Air models coming next year. Apple accidentally released macOS 15.2 restore files for unreleased "‌MacBook Air‌ (13-inch, M4, 2025)" and "‌MacBook Air‌ (15-inch, M4, 2025)" models. While it no surprise that the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models were going to be updated with the M4 ...
Read Full Article
iPhone 17 Slim Feature Single Camera 2 Redux

Top 5 Apple Products to Look Forward to in 2025

Friday December 20, 2024 2:22 pm PST by
It's looking like 2025 is going to be an important year for Apple, with the company planning to revamp the iPhone, push further into smart home products, and improve Apple Intelligence. There are tons of new products rumored for 2025, including new iPhones, M4 Macs, a smart home command center, and much more. We've highlighted the top five Apple products that will have the biggest impact in...
Read Full Article111 comments
Generic iOS 18 Feature Real Mock

iOS 18.2.1 Update Coming Soon for iPhone

Saturday December 21, 2024 4:45 pm PST by
Apple appears to be internally testing iOS 18.2.1 for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software update in our website's analytic logs this week. The logs have accurately revealed many iOS versions before they were released. iOS 18.2.1 should be a minor update that fixes bugs and/or addresses security vulnerabilities, but it is unclear which specific issues might be resolved. The update...
Read Full Article45 comments
Google Nest Hub 2

New 'HomePod' With 7-Inch Display, A18 Chip, and More Reportedly Launching Next Year

Saturday December 21, 2024 2:03 pm PST by
Apple plans to release a new "HomePod" with a 7-inch LCD display, an A18 chip, and Apple Intelligence support in 2025, according to DigiTimes. Google's Nest Hub It is unclear how much the screen-equipped HomePod would cost, but Apple is seemingly aiming for a reasonable price. In a paywalled report this week, the supply chain publication said Apple has selected China-based manufacturer Tianma ...
Read Full Article161 comments
iPhone 16 Apple Store

iPhone Sizes Change Next Year: What to Know

Monday December 23, 2024 7:40 am PST by
This year, Apple tweaked iPhone 16 Pro screen sizes to make them bigger than 2023's iPhone 15 Pro models, and next year we are also expecting a change in the size of the displays in the iPhone 17 lineup. Here's what we know. Standard iPhone 17 Apple could introduce a new display size for the standard iPhone 17 model in 2025. The iPhone 17 could measure in at 6.3 inches, up from 6.1 inches,...
Read Full Article89 comments
iphone 16 pro design cameras

iPhone 18 Pro Rumored to Be More Like DSLR Camera With This Upgrade

Monday December 23, 2024 6:24 am PST by
While the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are still nearly two years away from launching, a new feature has already been rumored for the devices. In a blog post today, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reiterated that the main rear camera on both iPhone 18 Pro models will offer variable aperture, which would be a first for the iPhone. The main camera refers to the 48-megapixel...
Read Full Article90 comments
apple tv 4k yellow bg feature

New Apple TV Rumored to Launch Next Year With These Features

Tuesday December 17, 2024 9:02 am PST by
The current Apple TV 4K was released more than two years ago, so the streaming device is becoming due for a hardware upgrade soon. Fortunately, it was recently rumored that a new Apple TV will launch at some point next year. Below, we recap rumors about the next-generation Apple TV. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman last week reported that Apple has been working on its own combined Wi-Fi and...
Read Full Article181 comments