AirPods 4 vs. AirPods 4 With ANC Buyer's Guide: Which Should You Choose?

For the first time in the standard AirPods range, the AirPods 4 offer optional active noise cancellation (ANC) for an additional $50, providing a quieter and more immersive listening experience, especially in noisy environments.



Key upgrades of the ‌AirPods 4‌ include a more comfortable fit, improved sound quality with a new low-distortion driver, and enhanced features like Personalized Spatial Audio. Beyond active noise cancellation, there are a handful of additional features that differentiate the two ‌AirPods 4‌ models. This buyer's guide breaks down all of the differences between the two variants and helps you to decide which best fits your needs.

(Fourth-Generation, 2024) Active Noise Cancellation Transparency mode Adaptive Audio Conversation Awareness USB-C Char­ging Case USB‑C Wireless Char­ging Case with support for Apple Watch charger and Qi‑certified wireless chargers Support for Find My Support for ‌Find My‌ with speaker in charging case Charging case weighs 1.14 ounces (32.3 grams) Charging case weighs 1.22 ounces (34.7 grams) $129 $179

Choosing between the ‌AirPods 4‌ and the ‌AirPods 4‌ with ANC ultimately depends on whether active noise cancellation is a priority for you. If you frequently find yourself in noisy environments—such as commuting on public transport, traveling by plane, or working in cafes—the ‌AirPods 4‌ with ANC should dramatically improve your experience for just $50 more. Although the noise cancellation is not as effective as that of the AirPods Pro because they do not have an in-ear design with silicone tips, they perform surprisingly well for open-ear earbuds and offer enough isolation to make a difference in lower-frequency environments like engine hums and busy streets.

The ability to charge with an Apple Watch or Qi wireless charger is also notable, making the ‌AirPods 4‌ with ANC considerably more versatile to charge, especially if you have an Apple Watch. The $129 AirPods can only charge via a wired USB-C connection, which is less convenient than wireless charging. However, USB-C has become such a ubiquitous cable that it is unlikely to bother users who are used to wired charging.

Likewise, the speaker in the charging case for ‌Find My‌ is a useful additional feature for those prone to misplacing their AirPods around the house. These added capabilities generally make the ‌AirPods 4‌ with ANC worth the extra $50 over the non-ANC model for most enthusiastic tech users.

On the other hand, if you haven't owned any AirPods before or simply don't feel the need for noise cancellation, the standard ‌AirPods 4‌ will be a more economical choice. They retain the sound quality improvements, spatial audio, and comfort enhancements of the ‌AirPods 4‌, but at a lower price point. For users upgrading from AirPods 2 or 3 and who rarely find themselves in noisy places, the ‌AirPods 4‌ are a good choice that will give you most of the key updates without the extra cost or additional features you may not use.

AirPods can frequently be found for lower prices at third-party retailers, so be sure to check out MacRumors' deals roundup for the best possible price – which could reduce the price difference between the two variants and make the ANC model more accessible.