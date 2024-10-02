AirPods 4 vs. AirPods 4 With ANC Buyer's Guide: Which Should You Choose?

by

For the first time in the standard AirPods range, the AirPods 4 offer optional active noise cancellation (ANC) for an additional $50, providing a quieter and more immersive listening experience, especially in noisy environments.

airpods 4 in ear
Key upgrades of the ‌AirPods 4‌ include a more comfortable fit, improved sound quality with a new low-distortion driver, and enhanced features like Personalized Spatial Audio. Beyond active noise cancellation, there are a handful of additional features that differentiate the two ‌AirPods 4‌ models. This buyer's guide breaks down all of the differences between the two variants and helps you to decide which best fits your needs.

AirPods
(Fourth-Generation, 2024)		 AirPods With ANC
(Fourth-Generation, 2024)
Active Noise Cancellation
Transparency mode
Adaptive Audio
Conversation Awareness
USB-C Char­ging Case USB‑C Wireless Char­ging Case with support for Apple Watch charger and Qi‑certified wireless chargers
Support for Find My Support for ‌Find My‌ with speaker in charging case
Charging case weighs 1.14 ounces (32.3 grams) Charging case weighs 1.22 ounces (34.7 grams)
$129 $179

Choosing between the ‌AirPods 4‌ and the ‌AirPods 4‌ with ANC ultimately depends on whether active noise cancellation is a priority for you. If you frequently find yourself in noisy environments—such as commuting on public transport, traveling by plane, or working in cafes—the ‌AirPods 4‌ with ANC should dramatically improve your experience for just $50 more. Although the noise cancellation is not as effective as that of the AirPods Pro because they do not have an in-ear design with silicone tips, they perform surprisingly well for open-ear earbuds and offer enough isolation to make a difference in lower-frequency environments like engine hums and busy streets.

The ability to charge with an Apple Watch or Qi wireless charger is also notable, making the ‌AirPods 4‌ with ANC considerably more versatile to charge, especially if you have an Apple Watch. The $129 AirPods can only charge via a wired USB-C connection, which is less convenient than wireless charging. However, USB-C has become such a ubiquitous cable that it is unlikely to bother users who are used to wired charging.

Likewise, the speaker in the charging case for ‌Find My‌ is a useful additional feature for those prone to misplacing their AirPods around the house. These added capabilities generally make the ‌AirPods 4‌ with ANC worth the extra $50 over the non-ANC model for most enthusiastic tech users.

On the other hand, if you haven't owned any AirPods before or simply don't feel the need for noise cancellation, the standard ‌AirPods 4‌ will be a more economical choice. They retain the sound quality improvements, spatial audio, and comfort enhancements of the ‌AirPods 4‌, but at a lower price point. For users upgrading from AirPods 2 or 3 and who rarely find themselves in noisy places, the ‌AirPods 4‌ are a good choice that will give you most of the key updates without the extra cost or additional features you may not use.

AirPods can frequently be found for lower prices at third-party retailers, so be sure to check out MacRumors' deals roundup for the best possible price – which could reduce the price difference between the two variants and make the ANC model more accessible.

Related Roundup: AirPods 4
Buyer's Guide: AirPods (Buy Now)
Related Forum: AirPods

Popular Stories

15 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18

15 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18.1

Friday September 27, 2024 6:14 am PDT by
Apple is set to release iOS 18.1 in October, bringing the first set of Apple Intelligence features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. This update marks a significant step forward in Apple's AI integration, offering a new Siri contextually-aware experience and a range of additional capabilities powered by on-device machine learning and large language models. There are a couple of handy new...
Read Full Article63 comments
ios 17 iphone 15 pro status bar sos crop feature2

iPhone SOS: Verizon Experiences Major Outage Across the U.S. [Update: Fixed]

Monday September 30, 2024 9:03 am PDT by
Verizon is currently experiencing a major outage that is affecting many customers across the U.S., including iPhone users. Affected users may be unable to send or receive phone calls, send or receive text messages, or use cellular data. As a result of the network being down, many affected iPhone users are seeing "SOS" displayed in their device's status bar. In a support document, Apple says...
Read Full Article222 comments
m3 mbp space black

What to Expect From an Apple Event in October: iPad Mini 7, Redesigned Mac Mini, and More

Friday September 27, 2024 11:47 am PDT by
Apple will likely hold another event in October this year to announce new Macs and iPads. If so, it would be the fourth time in the last five years that Apple has held an event in October. Last year, Apple held a virtual event on Monday, October 30 to announce new MacBook Pro and iMac models with the M3 series of chips. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Below, we...
Read Full Article223 comments
maxresdefault

AirPods 4 With ANC vs. AirPods Pro 2

Saturday September 28, 2024 7:02 am PDT by
Apple last week released the AirPods 4, and one version of the new earbuds has Active Noise Cancellation included. ANC means the AirPods 4 have a feature set that rivals the AirPods Pro 2, so we thought we'd compare the two for those undecided on which to get. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The AirPods 4 are Apple's first open-ear earbuds to include ANC, and the...
Read Full Article115 comments
iPad iOS 16 WP Display Feature eric edit

Apple May Launch First iPad-Like Smart Home Accessory Next Year

Monday September 30, 2024 2:55 am PDT by
Apple could release an iPad-like smart home accessory based on its homeOS platform as early as next year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman reports that the display will run Apple apps like Calendar, Notes, and Home, and will feature an interface "optimized for controlling home appliances and quickly seeing information." Apple's...
Read Full Article81 comments
iphone 16 pro colors 1

iPhone 16 Pro Max Charging Speed Test Proves 45W Rumor Was Wrong

Monday September 30, 2024 8:16 am PDT by
While a Chinese regulatory filing showed that all iPhone 16 models are rated for up to 45W charging speeds, tests have since shown that the devices do not actually charge this fast. However, there are still improvements. ChargerLAB last week tested the iPhone 16 Pro Max with a variety of Apple and third-party chargers, and it found that the device achieved maximum sustained charging speeds...
Read Full Article80 comments
iPhone 17 Slim Feature Single Camera 2

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Monday September 23, 2024 2:00 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different – already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article299 comments