Top Stories: iOS 18.2 Out Now, iPhone and Mac Rumors, and More

by

iOS 18.2 is finally here, delivering several new highly anticipated Apple Intelligence features and expanding availability to new countries.

top stories 14dec2024
This week also saw a number of hardware rumors including Apple itself leaking the existence of upcoming M4 MacBook Air models, plus we heard details about the next iPhone SE, the so-called "iPhone 17 Air," next-generation Apple Watch features, and updated Apple TV and HomePod mini models, so read on below for more!

iOS 18.2 Features: Everything New in iOS 18.2

As expected, Apple this week released iOS 18.2 and related updates like macOS Sequoia 15.2 to the public. The updates bring a number of new Apple Intelligence features to compatible devices while officially opening up Apple Intelligence to several countries beyond the U.S. for the first time.

Everything New in iOS 18
There's plenty more than just Apple Intelligence features, though, so check out our list of 20 new things your iPhone can do in iOS 18.2, as well as our complete guide to the changes included in the update.

iPhone 17 'Air' Expected to Be ~2mm Thinner Than iPhone 16 Pro

Apple has been rumored to be developing a slim new iPhone model for next year's lineup, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has corroborated previous claims that the device will be around 2mm thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro, likely putting it at a little over 6mm thick.

iPhone 17 Slim Feature
Meanwhile, rumors about a redesign for next year's iPhone 17 Pro models continue circulate, including claims of a new rectangular camera bump.

iPhone SE 4 Said to Feature 48MP Rear Lens, 12MP TrueDepth Camera

Apple's fourth-generation iPhone SE is rumored to launch early next year, and it sounds like it'll be getting some significant upgrades.

iPhone SE 4 Single Camera Thumb 3
While the most obvious change will be the end of the Home Button as it shifts to an all-screen front with a notch for Face ID, the front and rear cameras will reportedly be seeing upgrades to 12 megapixels and 48 megapixels respectively. The current iPhone SE includes a 7-megapixel front camera and a 12-megapixel rear camera.

macOS Sequoia 15.2 Confirms New M4 MacBook Air Models Are Coming

As part of its major operating system update releases this week, Apple accidentally made available a version of macOS Sequoia 15.2 that confirms upcoming MacBook Air models featuring the M4 chip.

macbook air m2 13 inch
The operating system update included references to "‌MacBook Air‌ (13-inch, M4, 2025)" and "‌MacBook Air‌ (15-inch, M4, 2025)," which we're expecting to be released early in the year.

Apple Watch Could Get Blood Pressure Monitoring in 2025

Apple has been putting significant effort into developing new health-related capabilities for the Apple Watch, and it sounds like blood pressure sensing may make it into the 2025 models. The feature reportedly won't provide exact pressure readings, but could alert a wearer if it detects hypertension.

Apple Watch Series 10 lineup 240909 feature
Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to debut next year with support for texting via satellite. Apple has been rolling out satellite connectivity features for the iPhone over the past few years, including the ability in iOS 18 to send texts to anyone, and it looks like that capability will be expanding to Apple's wrist-worn device.

New Apple TV and HomePod Mini Launching in 2025

There have been scattered rumors over the past couple of years about an update to the Apple TV, and a fresh report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says we can expect one to debut in 2025, seemingly at some point prior to the traditional September iPhone event.

apple tv purple
A new HomePod mini is also in the works for 2025, and both devices will reportedly use a new Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip developed in-house by Apple, replacing a component traditionally provided by Broadcom. The Apple chip will then make its way into the iPhone 17 lineup later in the year, followed by the iPad and Mac lineups in 2026.

MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

Tag: Top Stories

Popular Stories

Generic iOS 18

Apple Announces iOS 18.2 Launching Today With These New Features

Wednesday December 11, 2024 5:23 am PST by
Apple has announced that iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2 will be released today following more than six weeks of beta testing. For the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models, the update introduces additional Apple Intelligence features, including Genmoji for creating custom emoji, Image Playground and Image Wand for generating images, and ChatGPT integration for Siri. There is also ...
Read Full Article57 comments
iphone 17 pro concept render cameras

Major iPhone 17 Pro Redesign Backed by Supply Chain Info, Claims Leaker

Thursday December 12, 2024 4:36 am PST by
Next year's iPhone 17 Pro models will reportedly feature a major redesign, specifically centering around changes to the rear camera module, and now new supply chain information appears to confirm the striking change, according to a Chinese leaker. iPhone 17 Pro concept render Late last month, The Information's Wayne Ma claimed that the rear of the ‌iPhone 17‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 17‌ Pro...
Read Full Article164 comments
m4 mac mini hands on

Cloud-Based M4 and M4 Pro Mac Mini Models Now Available

Wednesday December 11, 2024 7:34 am PST by
Developers now have access to cloud-based M4 and M4 Pro Mac mini units via MacWeb, a Silicon Valley-based provider of cloud services. The company has launched three configurations of the new Mac mini, powered by Apple's M4 and M4 Pro chips. Developers and IT teams can rent these machines for tasks ranging from basic development to advanced artificial intelligence modeling, providing an...
Read Full Article23 comments
macOS Sequoia Night Feature

Apple Releases macOS Sequoia 15.2 With New Apple Intelligence Features

Wednesday December 11, 2024 10:02 am PST by
Apple today released macOS Sequoia 15.2, the second update to the macOS Sequoia operating system that was released in September. macOS Sequoia 15.2 comes over a month after the release of macOS Sequoia 15.1. Mac users can download the ‌macOS Sequoia‌ update through the Software Update section of System Settings. macOS Sequoia 15.2 adds Image Playground, an app that lets you create...
Read Full Article166 comments
apple tv purple

New Apple TV and HomePod Mini Launching in 2025

Thursday December 12, 2024 10:39 am PST by
Apple plans to refresh both the Apple TV and the HomePod mini in 2025 as part of a major push into refreshing its smart home product offerings, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a report on an upcoming Apple-designed Bluetooth and Wi-Fi chip, Gurman says that the chip will be introduced in a new Apple TV and HomePod mini that are "scheduled" for 2025. While there is no exact timeline...
Read Full Article130 comments
macbook air m2 13 inch

macOS Sequoia 15.2 Confirms New M4 MacBook Air Models Are Coming

Wednesday December 11, 2024 10:54 am PST by
Apple today made a mistake with its macOS Sequoia 15.2 update, releasing the software for two Macs that have yet to be launched. There is a software file for "Mac16,12" and "Mac16,13," which are upcoming MacBook Air models. The leaked software references the "MacBook Air (13-inch, M4, 2025)" and the "MacBook Air (15-inch, M4, 2025)," confirming that new M4 MacBook Air models are in...
Read Full Article76 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Releases iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2 With Genmoji, Image Playground, Siri ChatGPT and More

Wednesday December 11, 2024 10:03 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2, the second major updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 updates that came out in September. The new updates come over a month after Apple released iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General >...
Read Full Article182 comments