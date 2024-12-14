Top Stories: iOS 18.2 Out Now, iPhone and Mac Rumors, and More

iOS 18.2 is finally here, delivering several new highly anticipated Apple Intelligence features and expanding availability to new countries.



This week also saw a number of hardware rumors including Apple itself leaking the existence of upcoming M4 MacBook Air models, plus we heard details about the next iPhone SE, the so-called "iPhone 17 Air," next-generation Apple Watch features, and updated Apple TV and HomePod mini models, so read on below for more!



iOS 18.2 Features: Everything New in iOS 18.2

As expected, Apple this week released iOS 18.2 and related updates like macOS Sequoia 15.2 to the public. The updates bring a number of new Apple Intelligence features to compatible devices while officially opening up Apple Intelligence to several countries beyond the U.S. for the first time.



There's plenty more than just Apple Intelligence features, though, so check out our list of 20 new things your iPhone can do in iOS 18.2, as well as our complete guide to the changes included in the update.



iPhone 17 'Air' Expected to Be ~2mm Thinner Than iPhone 16 Pro

Apple has been rumored to be developing a slim new iPhone model for next year's lineup, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has corroborated previous claims that the device will be around 2mm thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro, likely putting it at a little over 6mm thick.



Meanwhile, rumors about a redesign for next year's iPhone 17 Pro models continue circulate, including claims of a new rectangular camera bump.



iPhone SE 4 Said to Feature 48MP Rear Lens, 12MP TrueDepth Camera

Apple's fourth-generation iPhone SE is rumored to launch early next year, and it sounds like it'll be getting some significant upgrades.



While the most obvious change will be the end of the Home Button as it shifts to an all-screen front with a notch for Face ID, the front and rear cameras will reportedly be seeing upgrades to 12 megapixels and 48 megapixels respectively. The current iPhone SE includes a 7-megapixel front camera and a 12-megapixel rear camera.



macOS Sequoia 15.2 Confirms New M4 MacBook Air Models Are Coming

As part of its major operating system update releases this week, Apple accidentally made available a version of macOS Sequoia 15.2 that confirms upcoming MacBook Air models featuring the M4 chip.



The operating system update included references to "‌MacBook Air‌ (13-inch, M4, 2025)" and "‌MacBook Air‌ (15-inch, M4, 2025)," which we're expecting to be released early in the year.



Apple Watch Could Get Blood Pressure Monitoring in 2025

Apple has been putting significant effort into developing new health-related capabilities for the Apple Watch, and it sounds like blood pressure sensing may make it into the 2025 models. The feature reportedly won't provide exact pressure readings, but could alert a wearer if it detects hypertension.



Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to debut next year with support for texting via satellite. Apple has been rolling out satellite connectivity features for the iPhone over the past few years, including the ability in iOS 18 to send texts to anyone, and it looks like that capability will be expanding to Apple's wrist-worn device.



New Apple TV and HomePod Mini Launching in 2025

There have been scattered rumors over the past couple of years about an update to the Apple TV, and a fresh report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says we can expect one to debut in 2025, seemingly at some point prior to the traditional September iPhone event.



A new HomePod mini is also in the works for 2025, and both devices will reportedly use a new Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip developed in-house by Apple, replacing a component traditionally provided by Broadcom. The Apple chip will then make its way into the iPhone 17 lineup later in the year, followed by the iPad and Mac lineups in 2026.



MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!