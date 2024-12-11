Apple Releases macOS Sequoia 15.2 With New Apple Intelligence Features

Apple today released macOS Sequoia 15.2, the second update to the ‌macOS Sequoia‌ operating system that was released in September. ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.2 comes over a month after the release of macOS Sequoia 15.1.



Mac users can download the ‌‌macOS Sequoia‌‌ update through the Software Update section of System Settings.

‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.2 adds Image Playground, an app that lets you create images based on text descriptions. You can type in whatever you like, but Apple will suggest costumes, locations, and items that you can add to an image. You can generate images that resemble your friend and family, and you can choose a photo for ‌Image Playground‌ to use as inspiration.

The update also adds ChatGPT integration to Siri, which is an opt-in feature. When enabled, ‌Siri‌ is able to hand complicated requests over to OpenAI's ChatGPT. ‌Siri‌ ChatGPT can essentially do much of what the dedicated ChatGPT app can do, but with the convenience of using ‌Siri‌ instead of a third-party app.

ChatGPT can generate text and realistic looking images from scratch, which isn't possible with Apple Intelligence, and it can tell you what you're looking at on your screen using a screenshot.

‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.2 also adds new features to Photos and Safari, with Apple's release notes for the update available below.



This update introduces new features powered by Apple Intelligence, the personal intelligence system that unlocks powerful new ways to communicate, work, and express yourself, all while protecting your data with an extraordinary step forward for privacy in AI. New features include Image Playground which lets you create delightful, fun images, ChatGPT support integrated right into Siri and Writing Tools, and more. This release also includes enhancements to Photos and Safari, as well as other features, bug fixes, and security updates for your Mac. Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices. For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/100100

