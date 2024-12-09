iPhone SE 4 Said to Feature 48MP Rear Lens, 12MP TrueDepth Camera
Apple's forthcoming iPhone SE 4 will feature a single 48-megapixel rear camera and a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera on the front, according to details revealed in a new Korean supply chain report.
ET News reports that Korea-based LG Innotek is the main supplier of the front and rear camera modules for the more budget-friendly ~$400 device, which is expected to launch in the first quarter of next year. Foxconn and Cowell Electronics are also said to be contributing camera parts.
The current iPhone 16 uses a rear 48-megapixel Wide Angle lens, which Apple refers to as a "Fusion" lens, so-called because of its ability to be used for both standard photos and cropped-in 2x zoom photos. The iPhone 16 also features a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera on the front, suggesting the fourth-generation iPhone SE could include the same camera setup, just minus the additional Ultra Wide camera.
The iPhone SE 4 is rumored to have an all-display design similar to the iPhone 14, featuring Face ID instead of Touch ID, a 6.06-inch display, OLED display technology instead of LCD, a USB-C port, the iPhone 14 battery, 8GB RAM to support Apple Intelligence, and perhaps a multi-purpose Action button to replace the mute switch. The iPhone SE 4 is also expected to be the first device that is equipped with an Apple-designed 5G chip.
Apple announced the existing third-generation iPhone SE on March 8, 2022, while the successor device could well debut around March 2025, according to reports.
