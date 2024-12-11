Apple Intelligence Officially Launching Today in the UK, Canada, and Four More Countries

Apple Intelligence is officially launching outside of the U.S. for the first time today, as a result of the features gaining expanded language support.



Apple recently announced that iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2 will be released today, following more than six weeks of beta testing. These software updates make Apple Intelligence available in localized English spoken in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, the U.K., and South Africa, meaning the features are formally launching in those countries for the first time. Until now, using Apple Intelligence internationally required setting the iPhone's device and Siri language to U.S. English.

Apple Intelligence is currently compatible with the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, all four iPhone 16 models, any Mac with an M-series chip, any iPad with an M-series chip, and the latest iPad mini model with the A17 Pro chip.

On the iPhone, the first Apple Intelligence features debuted in U.S. English as part of iOS 18.1, with key features including writing tools for summarizing and proofreading text, suggested replies in the Messages and Mail apps, notification summaries, and more. iOS 18.2 adds additional Apple Intelligence features, including Genmoji for creating custom emoji, Image Playground for generating images, ChatGPT integration for Siri, and more. Exclusive to iPhone 16 models running iOS 18.2 is a new Visual Intelligence feature that allows you to quickly identify real-world things around you using the Camera Control button.

Apple Intelligence will continue to expand, with support for English (India), English (Singapore), French, German, Italian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, and Vietnamese set to roll out throughout 2025. And more features will debut next year, such as on-screen awareness and deeper per-app controls for Siri, likely as part of iOS 18.4 in April. And with iOS 19.4 in 2026, Siri is expected to become more conversational, like ChatGPT.