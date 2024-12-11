These Apple Intelligence Features Aren't Coming Until 2025

With iOS 18.2, Apple introduced several new Apple Intelligence features, like Genmoji, ChatGPT Siri integration, and Image Playground, so many of the capabilities that Apple introduced at WWDC 2024 have gone live.



We are still waiting on new ‌Siri‌ functionality that will make ‌Siri‌ smarter than before, plus Apple is still working to expand ‌Apple Intelligence‌ to more countries. Below, we've highlighted the ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features we know are still in development and that are slated for iOS 18.3 and iOS 18.4, updates coming in 2025.



More Siri Features

Apple is making some major changes to ‌Siri‌, and has outlined new functionality that will make ‌Siri‌ much more helpful. ‌Siri‌ will be able to learn more about you through your communications and actions on your iPhone, but this personal context won't be coming until sometime in 2025.

Personal context will incorporate texts, emails, notes, and more, so you'll be able to ask ‌Siri‌ for things like a flight number buried in an email, or a recipe that a friend once texted you.

‌Siri‌ will also be able to do more in apps, both first and third-party, with in-app actions. ‌Siri‌ will be able to do things like edit a photo for you and then send it to someone in the Messages app, or pull a PDF from an email and save it to the Files app.

‌Siri‌ will also be able to get information and take action in third-party apps, doing things like getting a weather readout from Carrot Weather or scheduling an event in Fantastical.

New ‌Siri‌ capabilities will either come in iOS 18.3 or iOS 18.4 in 2025.



Sketch Style for Image Playground

As of right now, ‌Image Playground‌ has two different styles to choose from, animation and illustration. There is a third, though, that Apple plans to add in the future. Sketch is described as a "highly detailed and academic" style that "produces gorgeous drawings on stark backgrounds." It is distinct from the illustration style that has strong outlines, bold colors, and simple shapes, and the animation style that has a "whimsical, 3D cartoon look."

The animation, illustration, and sketch styles, respectively

If you want to see what the sketch style looks like, you can check it out in the Image Wand feature in the Notes app, where it is available now.



Genmoji on macOS

macOS Sequoia 15.2 includes support for ‌Image Playground‌, but it does not have ‌Genmoji‌ integration as of yet. You can create ‌Genmoji‌ with iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2, but there is no Mac feature for making custom emoji characters. Apple plans to add it in a later update.



Memory Movies on macOS

The Memory Movie feature that lets you create slideshows from your photos using text descriptions is limited to the ‌iPhone‌ and iPad in iOS/iPadOS 18.1 and later. It will come to ‌macOS Sequoia‌ in the future.



Priority Notifications

Apple is working on a feature that will show you your most important notifications first. Priority Notifications will show up at the top of your notification stack, but this option isn't live yet.



More Languages

Apple plans to add support for more languages in 2025, including Chinese, English (India), English (Singapore), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, and Vietnamese. Apple says that the first "set" of new languages will come in a software update in April (likely iOS 18.4), while more will come throughout the year.



Apple Intelligence Support in the European Union

Apple plans to start rolling out ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features to ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ users in the European Union in April. EU users will officially get access to Writing Tools, ‌Genmoji‌, the updated ‌Siri‌ with better language understanding, ‌Siri‌ ChatGPT integration, and more.



Apple Intelligence Release Timing

Writing Tools, the new ‌Siri‌ design, Type to ‌Siri‌, notification summaries, smart replies, Clean Up in Photos, and several other features launched in iOS 18.1, which was released on Monday, October 28.

‌Image Playground‌, ‌Genmoji‌, ‌Siri‌ ChatGPT integration, and other features were released in iOS 18.2, which launched on Wednesday, December 11. iOS 18.2 will be the last public iOS update of 2024.

All other ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features are expected in iOS 18.3 and iOS 18.4, which will be released in 2025. iOS 18.3 could come as soon as late January, while iOS 18.4 will likely be an April update.