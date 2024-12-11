These Apple Intelligence Features Aren't Coming Until 2025

by

With iOS 18.2, Apple introduced several new Apple Intelligence features, like Genmoji, ChatGPT Siri integration, and Image Playground, so many of the capabilities that Apple introduced at WWDC 2024 have gone live.

apple intelligence black
We are still waiting on new ‌Siri‌ functionality that will make ‌Siri‌ smarter than before, plus Apple is still working to expand ‌Apple Intelligence‌ to more countries. Below, we've highlighted the ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features we know are still in development and that are slated for iOS 18.3 and iOS 18.4, updates coming in 2025.

More Siri Features

Apple is making some major changes to ‌Siri‌, and has outlined new functionality that will make ‌Siri‌ much more helpful. ‌Siri‌ will be able to learn more about you through your communications and actions on your iPhone, but this personal context won't be coming until sometime in 2025.

Personal context will incorporate texts, emails, notes, and more, so you'll be able to ask ‌Siri‌ for things like a flight number buried in an email, or a recipe that a friend once texted you.

‌Siri‌ will also be able to do more in apps, both first and third-party, with in-app actions. ‌Siri‌ will be able to do things like edit a photo for you and then send it to someone in the Messages app, or pull a PDF from an email and save it to the Files app.

‌Siri‌ will also be able to get information and take action in third-party apps, doing things like getting a weather readout from Carrot Weather or scheduling an event in Fantastical.

New ‌Siri‌ capabilities will either come in iOS 18.3 or iOS 18.4 in 2025.

Sketch Style for Image Playground

As of right now, ‌Image Playground‌ has two different styles to choose from, animation and illustration. There is a third, though, that Apple plans to add in the future. Sketch is described as a "highly detailed and academic" style that "produces gorgeous drawings on stark backgrounds." It is distinct from the illustration style that has strong outlines, bold colors, and simple shapes, and the animation style that has a "whimsical, 3D cartoon look."

image wand styles

The animation, illustration, and sketch styles, respectively

If you want to see what the sketch style looks like, you can check it out in the Image Wand feature in the Notes app, where it is available now.

Genmoji on macOS

macOS Sequoia 15.2 includes support for ‌Image Playground‌, but it does not have ‌Genmoji‌ integration as of yet. You can create ‌Genmoji‌ with iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2, but there is no Mac feature for making custom emoji characters. Apple plans to add it in a later update.

Memory Movies on macOS

The Memory Movie feature that lets you create slideshows from your photos using text descriptions is limited to the ‌iPhone‌ and iPad in iOS/iPadOS 18.1 and later. It will come to ‌macOS Sequoia‌ in the future.

Priority Notifications

Apple is working on a feature that will show you your most important notifications first. Priority Notifications will show up at the top of your notification stack, but this option isn't live yet.

More Languages

Apple plans to add support for more languages in 2025, including Chinese, English (India), English (Singapore), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, and Vietnamese. Apple says that the first "set" of new languages will come in a software update in April (likely iOS 18.4), while more will come throughout the year.

Apple Intelligence Support in the European Union

Apple plans to start rolling out ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features to ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ users in the European Union in April. EU users will officially get access to Writing Tools, ‌Genmoji‌, the updated ‌Siri‌ with better language understanding, ‌Siri‌ ChatGPT integration, and more.

Apple Intelligence Release Timing

Writing Tools, the new ‌Siri‌ design, Type to ‌Siri‌, notification summaries, smart replies, Clean Up in Photos, and several other features launched in iOS 18.1, which was released on Monday, October 28.

‌Image Playground‌, ‌Genmoji‌, ‌Siri‌ ChatGPT integration, and other features were released in iOS 18.2, which launched on Wednesday, December 11. iOS 18.2 will be the last public iOS update of 2024.

All other ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features are expected in iOS 18.3 and iOS 18.4, which will be released in 2025. iOS 18.3 could come as soon as late January, while iOS 18.4 will likely be an April update.

Related Roundups: iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia
Related Forums: iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia

Popular Stories

Generic iOS 18

Apple Announces iOS 18.2 Launching Today With These New Features

Wednesday December 11, 2024 5:23 am PST by
Apple has announced that iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2 will be released today following more than six weeks of beta testing. For the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models, the update introduces additional Apple Intelligence features, including Genmoji for creating custom emoji, Image Playground and Image Wand for generating images, and ChatGPT integration for Siri. There is also ...
Read Full Article56 comments
Generic iOS 18

Apple Seeds Second Release Candidate Versions of iOS 18.2 and More With Genmoji, Image Playground and ChatGPT Integration

Monday December 9, 2024 10:06 am PST by
Apple today seeded the second release candidate versions of upcoming iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS 15.2 updates to developers and public beta testers for testing purposes, a week after releasing the first RCs. The first iOS 18.2 RC had a build number of 22C150, while the second RC's build number is 22C151. Release candidates represent the final version of beta software that's expected to see a ...
Read Full Article93 comments
iPhone SE 4 Single Camera Thumb 3

iPhone SE 4 Said to Feature 48MP Rear Lens, 12MP TrueDepth Camera

Monday December 9, 2024 4:48 am PST by
Apple's forthcoming iPhone SE 4 will feature a single 48-megapixel rear camera and a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera on the front, according to details revealed in a new Korean supply chain report. ET News reports that Korea-based LG Innotek is the main supplier of the front and rear camera modules for the more budget-friendly ~$400 device, which is expected to launch in the first quarter of...
Read Full Article133 comments
iOS 18

Here Are Apple's Full Release Notes for iOS 18.2

Thursday December 5, 2024 11:48 am PST by
Apple seeded the release candidate version of iOS 18.2 today, which means it's going to see a public launch imminently. Release candidates represent the final version of new software that will be provided to the public should no last minute bugs be found, and Apple includes release notes with the RC launch. The iOS 18.2 release notes provide a look at all of the new features that are coming...
Read Full Article75 comments
Apple MacBook Pro M4 hero

MacBook Pros With OLED Displays Won't Have a Notch, Roadmap Shows

Monday December 9, 2024 7:36 am PST by
Apple plans to remove the notch from the MacBook Pro in a few years from now, according to a roadmap shared by research firm Omdia. The roadmap shows that 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models released in 2026 will have a hole-punch camera at the top of the display, instead of a notch. It is unclear if there would simply be a pinhole in the display, or if Apple would expand the iPhone's...
Read Full Article116 comments
New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18

20 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18.2

Friday December 6, 2024 4:42 am PST by
Apple is set to release iOS 18.2 in the second week of December, bringing the second round of Apple Intelligence features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. This update brings several major advancements to Apple's AI integration, including completely new image generation tools and a range of Visual Intelligence-based enhancements. There are a handful of new non-AI related feature controls...
Read Full Article28 comments
airpods pro 2 gradient

AirPods Pro 3 Expected Next Year: Here's What We Know

Thursday November 28, 2024 3:30 am PST by
Despite being released over two years ago, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 continue to dominate the wireless earbud market. However, with the AirPods Pro 3 expected to launch sometime in 2025, anyone thinking of buying Apple's premium earbuds may be wondering if the next generation is worth holding out for. Apart from their audio and noise-canceling performance, which are generally regarded as...
Read Full Article64 comments
vipps nfc tap to pay iphone

World's First Apple Pay Alternative for iPhone Launches in Norway

Monday December 9, 2024 1:28 am PST by
Norwegian payment service Vipps has become the world's first company to launch a competing tap-to-pay solution to Apple Pay on iPhone, following Apple's agreement with European regulators to open up its NFC technology to third parties. Starting December 9, Vipps users in Norway can make contactless payments in stores using their iPhones. The service initially supports customers of SpareBank...
Read Full Article177 comments