Apple Drops Promised 'Sketch' Style Option From Image Playground

When Image Playground was first introduced in June as one of the key Apple Intelligence features, Apple said that it would generate images in three styles: animation, illustration, and sketch.



The version of Image Playground available in the iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2 betas only offers animation and illustration as style options, leaving us wondering if sketch might be added a later time.

It looks like the answer might be no, as Apple has removed Sketch from the Image Playground app description. ‌Image Playground‌ used to list three styles as design options, but it was updated to two, and the line about Sketch was removed. Here's what was removed:

The highly detailed and academic Sketch style produces gorgeous drawings on stark backgrounds.

The updated app description only mentions animation and Illustration.

Animation style offers a whimsical, 3D cartoon look with expressive characters and cinematic environments. Illustration style is defined by strong outlines, simple shapes, and bold colors, providing uplifting and playful compositions.

While Apple updated the Style portion of the ‌Image Playground‌ app description, one mistaken mention of three style options remains at the top. "‌Image Playground‌, powered by ‌Apple Intelligence‌, lets you turn descriptions, concepts or people from your photo library into original, fun images in three unique styles."

Sketch is also still listed as an option on Apple's website highlighting ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features, but Apple will likely remove these remaining references soon.

It isn't clear why Apple decided to eliminate the sketch option from ‌Image Playground‌, or if sketch or other styles will be added in the future. As it stands, ‌Image Playground‌ in iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.2 will only include animation and illustration as style options. The updates are set to launch in early December.

(Thanks, Nicolás!)