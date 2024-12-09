Apple Hit With $1.2B Lawsuit Over Abandoned CSAM Detection System

by

Apple is facing a lawsuit seeking $1.2 billion in damages over its decision to abandon plans for scanning iCloud photos for child sexual abuse material (CSAM), according to a report from The New York Times.

iCloud General Feature
Filed in Northern California on Saturday, the lawsuit represents a potential group of 2,680 victims and alleges that Apple's failure to implement previously announced child safety tools has allowed harmful content to continue circulating, causing ongoing harm to victims.

In 2021, Apple announced plans to implement CSAM detection in iCloud Photos, alongside other child safety features. However, the company faced significant backlash from privacy advocates, security researchers, and policy groups who argued the technology could create potential backdoors for government surveillance. Apple subsequently postponed and later abandoned the initiative.

Explaining its decision at the time, Apple said that implementing universal scanning of users' private iCloud storage would introduce major security vulnerabilities that malicious actors could potentially exploit. Apple also expressed concerns that such a system could establish a problematic precedent, in that once content scanning infrastructure exists for one purpose, it could face pressure to expand into broader surveillance applications across different types of content and messaging platforms, including those that use encryption.

The lead plaintiff in the lawsuit, filing under a pseudonym, said she continues to receive law enforcement notices about individuals being charged with possessing abuse images of her from when she was an infant. The lawsuit argues that Apple's decision not to proceed with its announced safety measures has forced victims to repeatedly relive their trauma.

In response to the lawsuit, Apple spokesperson Fred Sainz underlined the company's commitment to fighting child exploitation, stating that Apple is "urgently and actively innovating to combat these crimes without compromising the security and privacy of all our users." Apple pointed to existing features like Communication Safety, which warns children about potentially inappropriate content, as examples of its ongoing child protection efforts.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tag: Apple Child Safety Features

Popular Stories

iOS 18

Here Are Apple's Full Release Notes for iOS 18.2

Thursday December 5, 2024 11:48 am PST by
Apple seeded the release candidate version of iOS 18.2 today, which means it's going to see a public launch imminently. Release candidates represent the final version of new software that will be provided to the public should no last minute bugs be found, and Apple includes release notes with the RC launch. The iOS 18.2 release notes provide a look at all of the new features that are coming...
Read Full Article72 comments
New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18

20 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18.2

Friday December 6, 2024 4:42 am PST by
Apple is set to release iOS 18.2 in the second week of December, bringing the second round of Apple Intelligence features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. This update brings several major advancements to Apple's AI integration, including completely new image generation tools and a range of Visual Intelligence-based enhancements. There are a handful of new non-AI related feature controls...
Read Full Article28 comments
iPhone 17 Slim Feature

iPhone 17 'Air' Expected to Be ~2mm Thinner Than iPhone 16 Pro

Friday December 6, 2024 4:07 pm PST by
In 2025, Apple is planning to debut a thinner version of the iPhone that will be sold alongside the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. This iPhone 17 "Air" will be about two millimeters thinner than the current iPhone 16 Pro, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The iPhone 16 Pro is 8.25mm thick, so an iPhone 17 that is 2mm thinner would come in at around 6.25mm. At 6.25mm,...
Read Full Article190 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Display Two Times Brighter Feature

Every Display Upgrade Rumored for Apple's iPhone 17

Friday December 6, 2024 5:14 am PST by
Apple's next-generation iPhone 17 lineup may bring some of the most significant display improvements we've seen in recent years. While the iPhone 17 series isn't expected until late 2025, multiple rumors suggest Apple is working on substantial screen upgrades across its entire smartphone range. From enhanced refresh rates to advanced materials and improved power efficiency, these display...
Read Full Article45 comments
airpods pro 2 gradient

AirPods Pro 3 Expected Next Year: Here's What We Know

Thursday November 28, 2024 3:30 am PST by
Despite being released over two years ago, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 continue to dominate the wireless earbud market. However, with the AirPods Pro 3 expected to launch sometime in 2025, anyone thinking of buying Apple's premium earbuds may be wondering if the next generation is worth holding out for. Apart from their audio and noise-canceling performance, which are generally regarded as...
Read Full Article64 comments
iCloud General Feature

Apple Defeats Lawsuit Related to iCloud's Measly 5GB of Free Storage

Friday December 6, 2024 7:43 am PST by
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit this week upheld a lower court's dismissal of a lawsuit alleging that Apple illegally deceived customers into paying for iCloud storage, according to a court filing. The decision was reported by Law360. The lawsuit alleged that Apple deceived customers into purchasing iCloud-enabled devices by misleading customers into believing that they can...
Read Full Article224 comments
surface studio 4

Microsoft Discontinues iMac Rival Surface Studio 2+

Friday December 6, 2024 6:30 am PST by
Microsoft has discontinued its Surface Studio 2+, marking the end of the company's only direct competitor to Apple's iMac, leaving a gap in the Windows ecosystem for high-end all-in-one PCs. Microsoft has confirmed to Windows Central that it has ended production of the Surface Studio 2+, a premium all-in-one desktop designed for creative professionals. With remaining stock now limited to...
Read Full Article81 comments
open ai logo

OpenAI Launches $200/Month ChatGPT Pro Plan

Thursday December 5, 2024 4:19 pm PST by
OpenAI today announced the launch of ChatGPT Pro, a $200 per month subscription service that provides unlimited access to OpenAI o1, the company's newest and most advanced large language model. The plan includes unlimited use of OpenAI o1, o1-mini, GPT-4o, and Advanced Voice, along with o1 pro mode, an o1 version that uses more compute to provide better answers to the hardest problems. In...
Read Full Article105 comments

Top Rated Comments

SpotOnT Avatar
SpotOnT
29 minutes ago at 03:17 am
Maybe we should sue display manufactures for having the ability to display illicit content. We could also sue town, counties, states, and national governments for allowing people who engage in illegal activities to live within their boarders. I mean surely the government should be “scanning” your home to make sure you aren’t engaged in any activity that harms others right?

If we are OK holding innocent people accountable for the actions of the perpetrators, it kind of seems like we could sue anyone and everyone…
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
neuropsychguy Avatar
neuropsychguy
50 minutes ago at 02:55 am
Sued if you do, sued if you don’t.

Attorneys are the people winning either way.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BelgianChoklit Avatar
BelgianChoklit
45 minutes ago at 03:01 am
Apple had good intentions with CSAM, but it was abandonned and for good reasons. iThink Apple was drunk having had the idea to introduce this thing.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Morgenland Avatar
Morgenland
29 minutes ago at 03:17 am
I'm curious to see what Elon Musk and Google has to say about this.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TVreporter Avatar
TVreporter
23 minutes ago at 03:22 am
Apple is damned if they do; damned if they don’t.

While I can sympathize if the individual’s claim is true, how can they blame Apple?

The image(s) are likely circulated on far more Android devices than Apple’s.

And who is to say if Apple implemented its program that it would detect the victim’s images. All circumstantial- a judge should quickly quash this.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
adrianlondon Avatar
adrianlondon
22 minutes ago at 03:23 am

If we are OK holding innocent people accountable for the actions of the perpetrators, it kind of seems like we could sue anyone and everyone…
I think you've found the solution. Sue the kids!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments