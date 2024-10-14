Gurman: Apple Could Release $2,000 'Apple Vision' Headset Next Year

Apple is working on a more affordable version of its spatial computing headset in the form of a $2,000 "Apple Vision" device that could debut as early as next year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



The new headset would be a lower-end counterpart to the $3,500 Apple Vision Pro, which was released in February. Gurman reports that Apple expects this more affordable model to sell at least twice as many units as the Vision Pro.

To achieve the lower price point, the Apple Vision would likely use a less powerful processor and cheaper materials than aluminum and glass. The device is also expected to omit certain inessential features, such as the EyeSight display that shows the user's eyes on the outside of the headset. Apple could also use larger, lower resolution displays for the more affordable version of the Vision Pro headset, according to previous reports.

Apple's Vision Products Group is reportedly prioritizing the development of this lower-cost option, recognizing that the Vision Pro's high price and ergonomic issues have limited its appeal. The team reportedly aims to create a device with broader market potential while still delivering a compelling spatial computing experience.

Gurman's report also mentions that Apple is working on a second-generation Vision Pro, slated for release in 2026. This update would primarily feature a faster processor, with few other hardware changes expected. Apple is also said to also be working on a smart glasses project alongside the Apple Vision and Apple Vision Pro headsets.