Every Display Upgrade Rumored for Apple's iPhone 17

Apple's next-generation iPhone 17 lineup may bring some of the most significant display improvements we've seen in recent years. While the iPhone 17 series isn't expected until late 2025, multiple rumors suggest Apple is working on substantial screen upgrades across its entire smartphone range.

From enhanced refresh rates to advanced materials and improved power efficiency, these display changes could mark a notable shift in Apple's iPhone strategy. Here's a look at five major display upgrades reportedly coming to the iPhone 17 lineup.

Bigger Displays

Apple may introduce a new display size for the standard iPhone 17 in 2025, increasing the screen size from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches, matching the size of the iPhone 16 Pro. Rumors suggest the Plus model will be discontinued, leaving a single lower-cost option in the lineup. At 6.3 inches, this device would fall between the current 6.1-inch iPhone 15 and the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus in size. If these changes occur, the iPhone 17 lineup could feature a 6.3-inch standard model, a 6.6-inch slim "Air" model, a 6.3-inch Pro model, and a 6.9-inch Pro Max model, offering a range of sizes to suit different preferences.

120Hz ProMotion Across the Lineup

Apple intends to expand ProMotion to all iPhone models in 2025, allowing all models to ramp up to a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and video content when necessary. Previously, only "Pro" models in Apple's iPhone lineup have had the feature. Notably, ProMotion would also enable the display on the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 "Air" to ramp down to a more power-efficient refresh rate as low as 1Hz, allowing for an always-on display that can show the Lock Screen's clock, widgets, notifications, and wallpaper even when the device is locked.

More Power-Efficient Screens

A recent unconfirmed rumor suggests that Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models may feature a new display technology known as Low-Dielectric TEE (Transmission Electrically Enhanced). The term likely refers to the use of materials with a low dielectric constant in the display's thin-film encapsulation (TFE). While it's not yet clear what this specific innovation offers, incorporating low-dielectric materials can in general reduce signal interference and energy loss, leading to more efficient power usage and potentially longer battery life.

Scratch Resistant Anti-Reflective Display

The iPhone 17 will feature an anti-reflective display that is more scratch-resistant than Apple's Ceramic Shield found on iPhone 15 models, according to one rumor. The outer glass on the iPhone 17 is said to have a "super-hard anti-reflective layer" that is "more scratch-resistant." It's not clear whether Apple is planning to adopt the Gorilla Glass Armor that Samsung uses in its Galaxy S24 Ultra, but the description of Corning's latest technology matches the rumor. That said, it's worth keeping in mind that the new iPhone 16 Pro models have the latest-generation Ceramic Shield, which has an advanced formulation that is 2x tougher than glass on any other smartphone, according to Apple.

Smaller Dynamic Island

Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature a significantly narrower Dynamic Island, thanks to the device's adoption of a smaller "metalens" for the Face ID system, claims Haitong's Jeff Pu. While a traditional iPhone camera has curved lenses that redirect light towards the image sensor, a metalens is a thin and flat lens with microscopic patterns etched onto it that can focus light more precisely. Assuming this results in a narrowed Dynamic Island, it would be the first time that Apple has changed the feature since it debuted on the iPhone 14 Pro in 2022.

