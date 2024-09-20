iPhone 17 and 'iPhone 17 Air' Rumored to Feature 120Hz ProMotion Displays
We don't mean to take away from the excitement of the iPhone 16 launch today, but there are more rumors to share about next year's iPhone 17 lineup.
Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants today informed MacRumors that the standard iPhone 17 and a slimmer model that we are calling the "iPhone 17 Air" will both feature ProMotion, meaning that each device's display would be able to ramp up to a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and video content when necessary.
ProMotion would also allow the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air displays to ramp down to a more power-efficient refresh rate. iPhone 13 Pro models can ramp down to 10Hz, while iPhone 14 Pro through iPhone 16 Pro models can go as low as 1Hz, allowing for an always-on display that shows various Lock Screen elements even when the device is locked. It is unclear if the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air would ramp down to 10Hz or 1Hz.
The standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus still have 60Hz displays.
Young has a good track record with display-related information about future Apple products, including being the first source to reveal that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max would feature larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively.
Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17 series in September 2025.
