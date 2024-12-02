Apple's 2026 Foldable iPhone Could Reinvigorate Stalling Market

The foldable smartphone market has stalled with customer interest in foldables waning, but that could change when Apple debuts a foldable iPhone, according to display analyst Ross Young.



In a report on the current foldable smartphone market, Young says that Apple is expected to "enter the foldable market" in the second half of 2026. Apple's "dominant position in flagship smartphones" could potentially lead to significant growth for the foldable market in 2026, ultimately leading to a record year for foldables.

Young expects more than 30 percent growth in the foldable market in 2026, followed by continued 20 percent growth in 2027 and 2028.

There have long been rumors suggesting that Apple is developing a foldable iPhone, and some analysts believe that Apple will finally debut a foldable iPhone around September of 2026.

The first foldable ‌iPhone‌ could be between 7.9 and 8.3 inches in size, and it may have a "clamshell" design like Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip. A clamshell ‌iPhone‌ would fold in half vertically rather than horizontally, allowing for a full-size ‌iPhone‌ when unfolded, and a smaller, pocketable device when folded.