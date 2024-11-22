iPhone 17 and 'iPhone 17 Air' Expected to Lack 5x Optical Zoom Lens

by

Next year's iPhone 17 and all-new "iPhone 17 Air" will not have a 5x optical zoom lens, according to Korean publication The Elec (via 9to5Mac).

iPhone 17 Slim Feature
The report said the tetraprism camera system that enables 5x optical zoom will remain exclusive to the Pro models in next year's iPhone lineup, meaning that it would only be available on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Of course, with the iPhone 17 Air expected to be very thin, this is no surprise.

In the iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, the tetraprism camera system has a "folded" design that allows it to fit inside the smartphones, enabling up to 5x optical zoom and up to 25x digital zoom on those devices. The smaller iPhone 15 Pro, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are limited to up to 3x optical zoom.

The standard iPhone 16 offers up to 2x optical-quality zoom, so the iPhone 17 should too at a minimum. However, zoom specifications for the iPhone 17 Air are still unclear, as the device is rumored to feature only a single 48-megapixel rear camera.

iPhone 17 Air rumors have been a mixed bag so far. The device could become the thinnest iPhone ever, but some of its specifications will seemingly be lacking compared to the Pro models, which will make for a tough purchasing decision. In other words, if you want the cool new iPhone with the thin, new design, there will be tradeoffs.

There have been conflicting rumors about the iPhone 17 Air's design and specifications, but most sources have agreed that it will have around a 6.6-inch display. In July, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he expects the device to have a standard A19 chip, a Dynamic Island, a single rear camera, and an Apple-designed 5G modem.

That means the iPhone 17 Air would have quite a large display, but the 6.9-inch iPhone 17 Pro Max would still be larger. With an A19 chip, the device would certainly be performant, but the iPhone 17 Pro models will get a superior A19 Pro chip. A single camera would put the device on the same tier as the iPhone SE for photography.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Air could be one of the first devices with an Apple-designed 5G modem, but it is unclear if it will have any obvious consumer benefits over the Qualcomm modems that are expected to be used for iPhone 17 Pro models. Nevertheless, Apple's cellular future will debut in this device rather than the flagship Pro models.

It's still early, so we should learn a lot more about the iPhone 17 Air over the coming months.

