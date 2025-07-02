Apple Pauses Work on Foldable iPad

by

Apple is well into development on the foldable iPhone, but it has decided to pause work on a larger-screened foldable iPad, reports Digitimes.

FoldPad Redux 24 Magenta and Blue
There have been multiple rumors about Apple's work on some kind of notebook-sized foldable device. Some have referred to it as a foldable iPad, while others have called it an all-display MacBook. Either way, it appears that development has stopped for the time being while Apple focuses on a foldable ‌iPhone‌.

Digitimes says that Apple is holding off on the foldable ‌iPad‌ because of manufacturing difficulties, increased production expenses for foldable display technology, and modest consumer demand for larger foldable devices.

If Digitimes is correct and Apple has decided not to work on a larger foldable for the time being, it doesn't mean it's a permanent decision. Apple could revisit a foldable ‌iPad‌ or MacBook when display technology improves enough to become more affordable.

The foldable device was rumored to be between 18.8 inches and 20.2 inches, with OLED display technology and a crease-free design. Information about a potential launch timeline has varied from 2026 to 2028, but it sounds like we could be waiting even longer.

As for the foldable ‌iPhone‌, it's expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models next year.

Top Rated Comments

BelgianChoklit Avatar
BelgianChoklit
30 minutes ago at 11:46 am
Just pause it permanently.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Plutonius Avatar
Plutonius
27 minutes ago at 11:49 am
That was quick.

Apple is folding already :).
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
roklanhavok Avatar
roklanhavok
26 minutes ago at 11:49 am
Foldable screens. I just don't see this ever being a thing that's good.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DrJR Avatar
DrJR
24 minutes ago at 11:51 am
I hear work on the non-folding MacBooks is coming along though….
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JPack Avatar
JPack
16 minutes ago at 11:59 am
Never made sense. Glad to see Apple coming to senses.

The market wants a foldable phone that turns into a tablet. That part is clear.

You look at Huawei Mate XT. It unfolds to the size of 10.2” iPad. It’s thinner than iPad Pro. I think once Apple saw that, the foldable iPad made zero sense. At least for now.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments