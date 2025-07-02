Apple Pauses Work on Foldable iPad

Apple is well into development on the foldable iPhone, but it has decided to pause work on a larger-screened foldable iPad, reports Digitimes.



There have been multiple rumors about Apple's work on some kind of notebook-sized foldable device. Some have referred to it as a foldable iPad, while others have called it an all-display MacBook. Either way, it appears that development has stopped for the time being while Apple focuses on a foldable ‌iPhone‌.

Digitimes says that Apple is holding off on the foldable ‌iPad‌ because of manufacturing difficulties, increased production expenses for foldable display technology, and modest consumer demand for larger foldable devices.

If Digitimes is correct and Apple has decided not to work on a larger foldable for the time being, it doesn't mean it's a permanent decision. Apple could revisit a foldable ‌iPad‌ or MacBook when display technology improves enough to become more affordable.

The foldable device was rumored to be between 18.8 inches and 20.2 inches, with OLED display technology and a crease-free design. Information about a potential launch timeline has varied from 2026 to 2028, but it sounds like we could be waiting even longer.

As for the foldable ‌iPhone‌, it's expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models next year.