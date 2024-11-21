Apple in 2025: Home Hub, iPhone SE 4, AirTag 2, New iPads, and More

by

Barring any surprises, Apple is not expected to release any more new hardware before 2024 ends. Apple is rumored to have many product announcements planned for the first half of next year, though, including an all-new smart home hub, the iPhone SE 4, an AirTag 2, an updated iPad Air, an iPad 11, and updated MacBook Air models.

Apple in 2025
Below, we recap rumors about all of those upcoming products.

Home Hub

Apple AI Command Center Concept Mock 4
Apple's all-new smart home hub is expected as early as March.

The hub is expected to feature around a 6-inch display that can be attached to a tabletop base with a speaker or mounted on a wall. The device is rumored to run a new "homeOS" operating system with a customizable widget-focused home screen, and it is expected to support both Siri and Apple Intelligence. Proximity sensors could detect how far away a person is and automatically adjust the size of widgets shown on the screen.

The device will allow users to manage HomeKit accessories, and it could double as a home security system by displaying camera footage. And with a built-in camera, users will be able to make FaceTime video calls with the device.

The hub will compete with products like Google's Nest Hub and Amazon's Echo Show.

iPhone SE 4

iPhone SE 4 Thumb 1
Apple plans to release the iPhone SE 4 in March, according to multiple reports.

The device is expected to have a similar design as the base iPhone 14, with rumored features including a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, a newer chip than the A15 Bionic in the current model, a USB-C port, a single 48-megapixel rear camera, 8GB of RAM for Apple Intelligence support, and the first Apple-designed 5G modem.

Apple is rumored to have been working on its own 5G modem for iPhones since 2018, a move that will allow it to reduce and eventually eliminate its dependance on its current supplier Qualcomm. It is unclear if Apple's first 5G modem will have any consumer benefits compared to Qualcomm's modems, such as faster cellular data speeds.

Apple announced the iPhone SE 3 during an online event in March 2022. The device looks similar to the iPhone 8, with outdated features such as a Touch ID button, Lightning port, and thick bezels around the display. In the U.S., the iPhone SE currently starts at $429, but the new model might see at least a slight price increase.

AirTag 2

airtag purple
Apple is aiming to release a new AirTag in mid-2025, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

A key new feature rumored for the AirTag 2 is an upgraded Ultra Wideband chip with improved location tracking. If so, the AirTag could be updated with the second-generation Ultra Wideband chip that debuted in all iPhone 15 models last year.

The new AirTag could be more tamper-proof, according to Gurman. He said the accessory's built-in speaker will be more difficult to remove, as an anti-stalking measure. He also expects the new AirTag to provide "better range," which could allow the Precision Finding feature to work at farther distances. No other design changes have been rumored.

According to Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new AirTag will have some kind of integration with the Apple Vision Pro headset.

The current AirTag was announced in April 2021.

New iPad Air Models With New Magic Keyboard

m2 ipad air fathers day
Minor updates to the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air models are expected in spring 2025.

It is possible that a new chip will be one of the only upgrades the iPad Air receives, but it is unclear if Apple will give it the M3 chip or the M4 chip. While the M3 chip would be a logical choice, Apple has been quickly transitioning away from chips built with TSMC's first-generation 3nm process. So, perhaps the iPad Air will get the same M4 chip used in the latest iPad Pro models. There is precedent for that, as the iPad Pro and iPad Air had the M1 chip simultaneously for around six months in 2022.

An updated Magic Keyboard for both iPad Air models is also expected, and it should gain some of the features introduced on the latest Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro. That means potential features for the next iPad Air version of the accessory include a thinner and lighter design with an aluminum palm rest, a larger glass trackpad, and a row of function keys with shortcuts for things like display brightness and volume.

The current iPad Air models with the M2 chip launched in May this year.

iPad 11

10th Gen iPad Feature Fanned Blue
The entry-level iPad is also expected to receive an update in spring 2025.

The device will likely support Apple Intelligence, according to Gurman. That suggests the iPad 11 will get a newer A-series chip compared to the iPad 10, and an increased 8GB of RAM. No major design changes have been rumored for the device.

Apple released the iPad 10 in October 2022. It has an A14 Bionic chip.

New MacBook Air Models

macbook air new blue
The next Macs to receive the M4 chip should be the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air in spring 2025. No other major changes are expected for the laptops.

The current MacBook Air models launched in March this year.

Since last month, all MacBook Air models now start with 16GB of RAM, up from 8GB. There was no price increase associated with this change.

Related Roundups: iPad, iPad Air , MacBook Air
Tag: Apple Smart Home Display
Buyer's Guide: iPad (Caution), iPad Air (Buy Now), 15" MacBook Air (Neutral), 13" MacBook Air (Neutral)
Related Forums: iPad, MacBook Air

Popular Stories

iPhone SE 4 Thumb 1

iPhone SE 4 With Apple's Own 5G Modem 'Confirmed' to Launch in March

Tuesday November 19, 2024 12:12 pm PST by
Barclays analyst Tom O'Malley and his colleagues recently traveled to Asia to meet with various electronics manufacturers and suppliers. In a research note this week, outlining key takeaways from the trip, the analysts said they have "confirmed" that a fourth-generation iPhone SE with an Apple-designed 5G modem is slated to launch towards the end of the first quarter next year. In line with previo...
Read Full Article122 comments
airtag purple

AirTag 2 Rumored to Launch Next Year With These New Features

Sunday November 17, 2024 5:18 am PST by
Apple released the AirTag in April 2021, so it is now three over and a half years old. While the AirTag has not received any hardware updates since then, a new version of the item tracking accessory is rumored to be in development. Below, we recap rumors about a second-generation AirTag. Timing Apple is aiming to release a new AirTag in mid-2025, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman....
Read Full Article99 comments
at t turbo indicator iphone 16 pro max v0 8hrh7w5f3w1e1

AT&T Turbo Indicator Showing Up in iPhone Status Bar for Subscribers

Wednesday November 20, 2024 3:42 am PST by
AT&T has begun displaying "Turbo" in the iPhone carrier label for customers subscribed to its premium network prioritization service, according to reports on Reddit. The new indicator seems to have started appearing after users updated to iOS 18.1.1, but that could be just coincidence. Image credit: Reddit user No_Highlight7476 The Turbo feature provides enhanced network performance through ...
Read Full Article96 comments
Generic iOS 18 Feature Real Mock

Apple Releases iOS 18.1.1 and iPadOS 18.1.1 With Security Fixes

Tuesday November 19, 2024 10:10 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 18.1.1 and iPadOS 18.1.1, minor updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating systems that debuted earlier in September. iOS 18.1.1 and iPadOS 18.1.1 come three weeks after the launch of iOS 18.1. The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has also released iOS 17.7.2 for...
Read Full Article28 comments
Magic Mouse Next to Keyboard

No, Apple CEO Tim Cook Didn't Say He Prefers Logitech's MX Master 3 Over the Magic Mouse

Sunday November 17, 2024 3:03 pm PST by
While the Logitech MX Master 3 is a terrific mouse for the Mac, reports claiming that Apple CEO Tim Cook prefers that mouse over the Magic Mouse are false. The Wall Street Journal last month published an interview with Cook, in which he said he uses every Apple product every day. Soon after, The Verge's Wes Davis attempted to replicate using every Apple product in a single day. During that...
Read Full Article333 comments
iPhone 17 Slim Feature Single Camera 1 Redux

'iPhone 17 Air' Rumored to Surpass iPhone 6 as Thinnest iPhone Ever

Monday November 18, 2024 1:07 pm PST by
In a research note with Hong Kong-based investment bank Haitong today, obtained by MacRumors, Apple analyst Jeff Pu said he agrees with a recent rumor claiming that the so-called "iPhone 17 Air" will be around 6mm thick. "We agreed with the recent chatter of an 6mm thickness ultra-slim design of the iPhone 17 Slim model," he wrote. If that measurement proves to be accurate, there would be ...
Read Full Article155 comments
bug security vulnerability issue fix larry

Make Sure to Update: iOS 18.1.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1.1 Fix Actively Exploited Vulnerabilities

Tuesday November 19, 2024 10:52 am PST by
The iOS 18.1.1, iPadOS 18.1.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1.1 updates that Apple released today address JavaScriptCore and WebKit vulnerabilities that Apple says have been actively exploited on some devices. With the JavaScriptCore vulnerability, processing maliciously crafted web content could lead to arbitrary code execution. The WebKit vulnerability had the same issue with maliciously crafted...
Read Full Article69 comments
apple card feature2

Apple Card 3% Daily Cash Back Now Available From Two More Apple Partners

Tuesday November 19, 2024 10:36 am PST by
Apple has partnered with select merchants to offer Apple Card users three percent Daily Cash back on their purchases, and two new companies were added to the partner list today. When purchasing goods and services from Booking.com and ChargePoint, Apple Card users will now get more cash back. Booking.com is a site for reserving flights, cars, cruises, and hotels, while ChargePoint sells...
Read Full Article12 comments