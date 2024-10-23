M4 MacBook Air Production to Begin Soon, M4 Mac Studio Delayed

Apple will soon start production on M4 versions of the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models ahead of an early 2025 launch, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. There are no new design changes planned for the ‌MacBook Air‌ models, and the focus will be on the M4 chip.



Apple is working to bring the M4 chip to the entire Mac lineup, and the first Macs with M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips are set to be introduced next week. Apple has plans for new Mac mini, MacBook Pro, and iMac models.

The ‌MacBook Air‌ models will follow in the early months of 2025, between January and March. After that, Apple plans to refresh the Mac Studio. Gurman claims that the ‌Mac Studio‌ was on track to be updated alongside the ‌MacBook Air‌, but it is now going to see a refresh between March and June. In prior articles, he has said the ‌Mac Studio‌ would come out in mid-2025, so it is unclear what has changed.

An M4 Mac Pro is in development as well, but it is not likely to come out until later in 2025.

Around the time when the ‌MacBook Air‌ models come out in early 2025, Apple will also refresh the iPhone SE, the iPad Air, the low-cost iPad, and introduce a new keyboard designed for the ‌iPad Air‌. 2025 will also see the debut of a new home hub device that has a small, square screen.