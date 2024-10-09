New Magic Keyboard for iPad Air Rumored for Next Year: What to Expect

Apple plans to release an updated Magic Keyboard for new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air models at some point "early next year," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



The new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Air will adopt "some" of the new features that were added to the latest Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro, which was released in May. That means potential features for the next iPad Air version of the accessory include a thinner and lighter design with an aluminum palm rest, a larger glass trackpad, and a row of function keys with shortcuts for things like display brightness and volume.

Here is the excerpt from his report earlier this month:

The new iPad Air models — codenamed J607 and J637 — will focus on internal improvements. Apple also is preparing an updated version of its Magic Keyboard accessory, codenamed R307 and R308, for both the 11-inch and 13-inch versions of the new Air. These will bring some of the features of the iPad Pro keyboard down-market.

Apple released the current iPad Air models with the M2 chip in May.