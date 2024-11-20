Get Apple's 10th Gen iPad for Just $279.99 on Amazon

We're ramping up to big Black Friday deals next week, but you can still find all-time low prices on multiple products right now. Today we've already covered great discounts on M3 MacBook Air, M4 MacBook Pro, and Apple Watch Series 10, and now Amazon has a new record low price on the 10th generation iPad.

The 64GB Wi-Fi iPad has hit $279.99 on Amazon, down from $349.00. This is the best price we've ever tracked on Amazon for the tablet, and it's available in all four colors.

Amazon also has the 256GB Wi-Fi model for the best-ever price of $429.99 ($69 off), and both cellular tablets are on sale as well. The 64GB cellular is down to $449.00 ($50 off) and the 256GB cellular tablet is available for $579.00 ($70 off). Color options for the cellular models are a bit more sparse as of writing.

