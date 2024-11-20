M4 MacBook Pro Black Friday Deals Arrive Early With Up to $250 Off Select Models

Following a few all-time low prices on the MacBook Air this morning, Amazon is now discounting multiple M4 MacBook Pro models to new low prices ahead of Black Friday. Many of these require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the final deal price at checkout.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Prices start at $1,399.99 for the M4 14-inch MacBook Pro (16GB RAM/512GB), down from $1,599.00. This deal, along with a few others listed below, is a new best-ever price on the M4 MacBook Pro, and right now only Amazon is offering these discounts.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

14-inch MacBook Pro

16-inch MacBook Pro

We're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2024.