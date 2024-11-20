Amazon Takes Up to $300 Off M3 MacBook Air With New All-Time Low Prices

Amazon today has knocked the price off of multiple M3 MacBook Air models, with as much as $300 off select computers. Prices start at $849.00 for the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air (16GB RAM/256GB), and also include multiple 15-inch models as well.

All of these deals have been applied automatically and do not require an on-page coupon in order to see the final sale prices. Apple introduced the M3 MacBook Air back in March, and last month it increased the starting RAM to 16GB, from 8GB.

13-inch M3 MacBook Air

15-inch M3 MacBook Air

