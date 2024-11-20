Apple Watch Series 10 Hits New Low Price of $329.99 on Amazon
Black Friday deals continue to drop for the Apple Watch Series 10 on Amazon, with $69 off both 42mm GPS and 46mm GPS models. All of these deals have been applied automatically and do not require any coupon codes.
You can get the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10 for $329.99, down from $399.00. This one is available in multiple case colors and band styles, and it's a new record low price for the 2024 wearable.
Similarly, the 46mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10 is available for $359.99 on Amazon, down from $429.00. This one is also available in multiple case colors, band styles, and sizes at this all-time low price. There's also $69 discounts across the Series 10 cellular models.
We're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2024.
