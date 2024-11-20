Apple Watch Series 10 Hits New Low Price of $329.99 on Amazon

Black Friday deals continue to drop for the Apple Watch Series 10 on Amazon, with $69 off both 42mm GPS and 46mm GPS models. All of these deals have been applied automatically and do not require any coupon codes.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can get the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10 for $329.99, down from $399.00. This one is available in multiple case colors and band styles, and it's a new record low price for the 2024 wearable.

Similarly, the 46mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10 is available for $359.99 on Amazon, down from $429.00. This one is also available in multiple case colors, band styles, and sizes at this all-time low price. There's also $69 discounts across the Series 10 cellular models.

