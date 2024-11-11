New Limited-Edition 'Apple Music: 100 Best Albums' Book Costs $450

Apple today announced you can now pre-order a limited-edition Apple Music: 100 Best Albums book for the low, low price of… $450. That's not a typo.



The expensive price tag is partly due to the fact that luxury company Assouline is only selling 1,500 copies of the book, each with a hand-printed number. The hardcover book also features a "sleek translucent slipcase" and "gold-edged pages." As an act of generosity, Assouline even includes complimentary shipping on orders above $200!

Seriously, though, this book is fancy:

Every book comes in a custom-designed translucent acrylic slipcase etched with the Apple Music logo, while the linen hardcover is debossed with the same logo to perfectly line up behind the etching. The back of the case is engraved with the edition number, and inside the book there is a hand-numbered ex libris to further highlight the limited nature of this release. The edges of the book's pages are gilded with a sparkling gold that mirrors the title on the spine.

Inside the 208-page book, you will find a foreword from Apple Music 1 radio host Zane Lowe, followed by album art and details about each of the albums in Apple Music's list of the 100 greatest records ever made, shared earlier this year.



More details about the book can be found on Assouline's website. Pre-orders are currently estimated to ship on November 25.

Who knows, maybe this book will become the next Designed by Apple in California, which started at $199 when it launched in 2016 and became a far more expensive collector's item on eBay after being discontinued in 2019. We make no promises.