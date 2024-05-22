Apple Music Reveals Top 10 Albums of All Time

Apple Music today unveiled its list of the top 10 albums of all time, with Lauryn Hill's "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" securing the number one spot.



The announcement is part of a 10-day countdown event culminating in a special finale featuring discussions with prominent artists and ‌Apple Music‌ hosts. "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill," released in 1998, was praised for its impact and relevance. Hill was given an award made of blasted anodized aluminum sourced from recycled Apple products. The top 10 albums list is as follows:

1. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (1998), Lauryn Hill

2. Thriller (1982), Michael Jackson

3. Abbey Road (1969), The Beatles

4. Purple Rain (1984), Prince & The Revolution

5. Blonde (2016), Frank Ocean

6. Songs in the Key of Life (1976), Stevie Wonder

7. good kid, m.A.A.d city (2012), Kendrick Lamar

8. Back to Black (2006), Amy Winehouse

9. Nevermind (1991), Nirvana

10. Lemonade (2016), Beyoncé

The selection process involved ‌Apple Music‌ experts and a group of artists, songwriters, producers, and industry professionals. This ranking is described as a modern, 21st-century evaluation of the greatest records ever made, created independently of streaming statistics.

In addition to the top 10 list, ‌Apple Music‌ has created 100 audio vignettes to accompany each album on the list, providing context and stories behind the records. These vignettes, along with additional content, are available across ‌Apple Music‌, Apple Podcasts, and Apple Books.