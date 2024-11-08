Hands On With Apple's New M4 Mac Mini

by

Apple launched the new Mac mini, iMac, and MacBook Pro models with M4 chips today, and because the ‌Mac mini‌ is the only one of the machines that got a design update, we thought we'd check it out to see how it compares to the prior version.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

The 2024 version of the ‌Mac mini‌ is much smaller than the previous M2 model, so it takes up less space on a desktop. It's 5 by 5 inches, down from 7.75 by 7.75 inches, and you can really see a difference when they're side-by-side. There were rumors that the ‌Mac mini‌ could be as small as the Apple TV, but it's not that small.

It's impressive to have a powerful M4 computer in such a small enclosure, and with so many available ports. There are two ports on the front and three on the back, all USB-C or Thunderbolt. If you have USB-A accessories, you'll need an adapter. There's also an HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an Ethernet port, and a port for the power cable.

You can get the ‌Mac mini‌ with an M4 or an M4 Pro chip, and the M4 version has three Thunderbolt 4 ports at the back while the M5 version has three Thunderbolt 5 ports that support faster transfer speeds. The M4 and the M4 Pro offer notable speed improvements over the prior ‌M2‌ and ‌M2‌ Pro chips. We've got the full array of benchmarks in the video, but CPU performance is up to 55 percent faster in the M4 Pro compared to the ‌M2‌ Pro. GPU performance is up significantly, and even the SSD is faster.

Apple is also selling the M4 Macs with 16GB RAM at a minimum, which is a major upgrade over the previous 8GB starting RAM for the base model.

The ‌Mac mini‌ is priced starting at $599, but that's because it doesn't come with a display or peripherals. You'll need to supply your own. It's a solid machine for home or work, and because it's so small, you can take it from one place to another if you have two setups with displays and accessories.

There is one downside to the ‌Mac mini‌. If you often turn your Mac off and on, you might be annoyed to find that the power button is on the bottom of the device. To access it, you'll need to lift the ‌Mac mini‌ up a bit. That's no big deal if you don't turn your computer off regularly, but if you do, just note there's a little bit of an extra hassle to deal with.

Did you get a new M4 Mac mini, or do you plan to? Let us know in the comments below.

Related Roundup: Mac mini
Buyer's Guide: Mac Mini (Buy Now)
Related Forum: Mac mini

Popular Stories

election results 2024 live activities

Track 2024 U.S. Election Results Live on Your iPhone Lock Screen

Tuesday November 5, 2024 5:02 am PST by
Apple News is providing Live Activities support for the 2024 U.S. presidential election, allowing iPhone and iPad users to track electoral results in real time directly from their Lock Screen. The feature is rolling out for U.S. users over the course of Election Day, November 5, providing continuous updates of the electoral count. So if you're interested, you don't need to repeatedly check...
Read Full Article170 comments
Generic iOS 18

Everything New in iOS 18.2 Beta 2

Monday November 4, 2024 12:34 pm PST by
Apple today seeded the second betas of upcoming iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2 updates to developers, and Apple is continuing to refine the Apple Intelligence capabilities. There are also a handful of smaller features that are worth knowing about. Find My Find My has a new option to Share Item Location with an "airline or trusted person" that can help you locate something that you've misplaced....
Read Full Article61 comments
iCloud General Feature

Here's What's New in Apple's Updated iCloud Terms and Conditions Taking Effect Next Week

Friday September 13, 2024 7:39 am PDT by
Apple has started notifying users about an upcoming revision to its iCloud Terms and Conditions, which takes effect on Monday, September 16. We compared the text of the upcoming iCloud Terms and Conditions with the current U.S. version from September 18, 2023 and identified four key changes: "Apple ID" references have been changed to "Apple Account" throughout. iCloud users must agree to ...
Read Full Article63 comments
ipads early bf deals

The Best Early Black Friday iPad Deals

Tuesday November 5, 2024 7:02 am PST by
Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but you can already find great prices on numerous iPads, including the 9th generation iPad, 10th generation iPad, iPad Air, and iPad mini. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. Of course, there is a chance that ...
Read Full Article15 comments
ios 18 2 chatgpt plus

iOS 18.2 Beta 2 Shows Siri ChatGPT Limit, Offers 'Plus' Upgrade Option

Monday November 4, 2024 10:54 am PST by
With the second beta of iOS 18.2 that's available for developers today, Apple has further fleshed out the ChatGPT integration that's available with Siri. In the Settings app, there's now a section that shows the ChatGPT daily limit, and offers an option to upgrade to the paid ChatGPT Plus plan. The beta includes an Advanced Capabilities section with a "Daily Limit" reading that shows up as...
Read Full Article105 comments
M4 MacBook Pros Thumb

M4 MacBook Pro Reviews: Processor Benchmarks Impress, New Nano-Texture Option Worth the Extra $150

Thursday November 7, 2024 6:14 am PST by
The first wave of reviews of Apple's new M4-powered MacBook Pro models were published this morning. We've collected some of the latest impressions from YouTube channels and select media outlets below. Apple last month announced the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, adding next-generation M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips, with Thunderbolt 5 ports on higher-end models, display and camera ...
Read Full Article56 comments
early apple watch black friday

The Best Early Black Friday Apple Watch Deals

Wednesday November 6, 2024 6:33 am PST by
Black Friday is just around the corner, and Apple Watch deals have begun appearing ahead of the shopping holiday on November 29. In this article, we'll take a look at all of the best early Black Friday Apple Watch deals, including the new Series 10 models. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small...
Read Full Article7 comments