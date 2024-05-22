Apple's 2024 M4 Mac Mini: What We Know

Apple is working to refresh the entire Mac lineup with chips in the M4 series, and the Mac mini could get an update as soon as late 2024. Apple is expected to skip the M3 chip, going straight from M2 to M4.



This guide highlights everything that we know about the ‌Mac mini‌ refresh so far.

Design

Apple hasn't changed the ‌Mac mini‌ design in many years, and there are no rumors of a design update coming in 2024. Apple did make the ‌Mac mini‌ a little bit thicker and lighter when it was refreshed in 2023, and that same design will likely be used for the 2024 model.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in January that the "next new ‌Mac mini‌" will have the same "form factor design." Back in 2021, there were rumors that Apple was working on a ‌Mac mini‌ with a plexiglass top and other design changes, but that device never materialized.

The ‌Mac mini‌ is Apple's smallest, most portable desktop machine, measuring in at 7.75 inches square and 1.41 inches thick. The ‌Mac mini‌ is meant to be connected to a standalone display, keyboard, and mouse, and it does not ship with those accessories.

M4 Chip

The ‌Mac mini‌ will be equipped with Apple's M4 and M4 Pro chips, with Apple skipping the M3 line entirely and going from ‌M2‌ to M4.

Apple introduced the M4 chip in the iPad Pro, and the chip is built on a second-generation 3-nanometer technology. Compared to the ‌M2‌ chip, the M4 chip offers 50 percent faster CPU performance and up to 4x faster rendering performance.

The M4 chip features a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. There is a variant of the M4 with a 9-core CPU, but Apple is unlikely to use it in the ‌Mac mini‌, instead reserving it for the ‌iPad Pro‌ and a future MacBook Air.

There is also a more advanced 16-core Neural Engine and the GPU supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing, a feature not available with the ‌M2‌. According to Apple, the Neural Engine in the M4 chip is an "absolute powerhouse for AI."

We don't yet know details on the M4 Pro because that chip is not expected to come out until later this year.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the ‌Mac mini‌ will be refreshed alongside the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models in late 2024.

The ‌Mac mini‌ was last refreshed in January 2023, so it will be close to two years old when it is updated. Apple often does Mac refreshes in October or November, so we could see the M4 ‌Mac mini‌ sometime in that timeframe.