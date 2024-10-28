iOS 18.1 Widely Available This Week With First Apple Intelligence Features and More
Apple recently confirmed that iOS 18.1 will be widely released to the public this week — quite possibly as early as 1 p.m. Eastern Time today. The software update includes the first Apple Intelligence features for iPhone 15 Pro models and all iPhone 16 models, a set of hearing health features for the AirPods Pro 2, phone call recording on the iPhone XS and newer, and some other new features and bug fixes.
Ahead of iOS 18.1 being released, Apple is already advertising Apple Intelligence as being "here" in a Reddit ad, hinting at the update's imminent availability.
Here are some of the key Apple Intelligence features coming with iOS 18.1:
- A few Siri enhancements, including a new appearance with a glowing light that wraps around the edge of the screen, and improved understanding for both follow-up requests and when you stumble over your words
- Writing tools for rewriting, summarizing, and proofreading text
- Notification summaries
- Suggested replies in the Messages and Mail apps
- A new "Clean Up" tool in the Photos app that can remove unwanted people or objects from photos and use generative AI to fill in the background
- The ability to create a "Memories" movie in the Photos app by typing a description
- Transcription summaries for phone call recordings
- A new Focus mode called Reduce Interruptions that surfaces important notifications only
See our full list of Apple Intelligence features included in iOS 18.1 for even more.
Apple Intelligence will gain more features and support for additional languages on a gradual basis between iOS 18.2 and iOS 18.4. iOS 18.2 is already in beta, and it adds Apple Intelligence features such as Genmoji, Image Playground, Image Wand, and ChatGPT integration for Siri, as well as Visual Intelligence exclusively on all iPhone 16 models. iOS 18.2 is expected to be widely released to the public in December.
iOS 18.1 supports the same iPhone models as iOS 17 does, but Apple Intelligence requires an iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, or any iPhone 16 model. On iOS 18.1, Apple Intelligence is available in U.S. English only, with more localized English languages for the U.K., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa coming with iOS 18.2. Additional languages like German, Italian, and Korean will follow next year.
