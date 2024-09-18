Apple Intelligence Available in These Additional 7 Countries Next Year
Apple Intelligence will start rolling out to the public in U.S. English only when iOS 18.1 is released in October, but additional languages will be added over the next year. The features are compatible with any iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 16 model.
Apple told publications including The Verge that Apple Intelligence will support the following previously-unannounced languages in 2025:
- India (English)
- Singapore (English)
- Germany (German)
- Italy (Italian)
- South Korea (Korean)
- Portugal (Portuguese)
- Vietnam (Vietnamese)
Apple previously announced that support for English in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the U.K. will be added in December (likely with iOS 18.2), and that support for Chinese, French, Japanese, and Spanish will be added next year.
iOS 18.1 is already available in beta for developers, and it includes Apple Intelligence features such as writing tools for proofreading text, notification summaries, suggested replies in the Messages app, the ability to record and transcribe phone calls, and a new "Clean Up" tool in the Photos app that can quickly remove objects from a photo.
Here's the full list of countries and languages that are now known:
- Australia (December 2024)
- Canada (December 2024)
- New Zealand (December 2024)
- U.K. (December 2024)
- South Africa (December 2024)
- China (2025)
- France (2025)
- Japan (2025)
- Spain (2025)
- India (2025)
- Singapore (2025)
- Germany (2025)
- Italy (2025)
- South Korea (2025)
- Portugal (2025)
- Vietnam (2025)
Due to the Digital Markets Act, Apple Intelligence will not be available on the iPhone and iPad in the EU, with the features limited to Macs with the M1 chip or newer there. Apple said it is discussing this issue with the European Commission.
