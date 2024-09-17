iOS 18.1 beta 4 expands phone call recording and transcribing to select older iPhone models, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max at a minimum. We have seen social media commentary indicating that the feature is now available on the iPhone 12 and newer, but we have yet to confirm that claim.



On compatible iPhone models, you can tap on an icon in the top-left corner of the Phone app during a call to start recording the audio. Upon doing so, an audible message informs all participants on the call that it is being recorded. The call's audio is saved to the Notes app, along with a transcription for those who prefer to read what was said. On models that support Apple Intelligence, including the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and all iPhone 16 models, you can also get an AI-generated summary of a transcription. Aside from summaries, however, Apple Intelligence is not required for this feature.

For now, phone call transcription will be available in the U.S., Australia, Mexico, China, Hong Kong, and South Korea, in various languages.

As of iOS 18.1 beta 3, phone call recording and transcription was limited to the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and all iPhone 16 models, as earlier iOS 18.1 betas were limited to iPhone models that support Apple Intelligence. iOS 18.1 beta 4 is available for all models compatible with iOS 18, including the iPhone XS series and newer.