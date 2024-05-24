Apple Reportedly Developing OLED iPad Mini for 2026

by

Apple has requested OLED display panels designed for future iPad mini models from its suppliers, ZDNET Korea reports.

ipad mini 3
Samsung Display reportedly started developing sample 8-inch OLED panels for a future ‌iPad mini‌ last month, with plans to initiate mass production at its facility in Cheonan in the second half of 2025. The move is also apparently visible in Samsung's own supply chain in Korea. Samsung already supplies Apple with OLED panels for the new iPad Pro, which features a tandem design for improved brightness and power efficiency. The report adds that Apple will bring an OLED panel to the iPad Air alongside the ‌iPad mini‌ in 2026.

Apple's plans to move the ‌iPad mini‌ and ‌iPad Air‌ to OLED displays is now widely rumored. Research firm Omdia believes that the ‌iPad Air‌ will gain an OLED display in 2026, with the ‌iPad mini‌ following in 2027, but Korea's ET News agrees with ZDNET that both models will be refreshed with OLED simultaneously in 2026, and there is a chance that Apple will delay bringing OLED to the 13-inch ‌iPad Air‌ until 2027. While the OLED ‌‌iPad Air‌‌ will retain an 11-inch display, the ‌‌iPad mini‌‌'s screen may grow from 8.3- to 8.7-inches in size.

Unlike Apple's latest ‌iPad Pro‌ models, which feature two-stack low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) OLED panels‌, the ‌iPad mini‌ and ‌iPad Air‌ may have single-stack low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) panels, meaning that they may be dimmer and continue to lack ProMotion.

Top Rated Comments

Nik Avatar
Nik
25 minutes ago at 05:51 am
Not offering Pro Motion in the iPad mini in 2026 is ridiculous.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
profets Avatar
profets
26 minutes ago at 05:49 am


Attachment Image
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Carrotstick Avatar
Carrotstick
26 minutes ago at 05:49 am
Now, this is going to be a very nice iPad.

10/10, buy confirmed.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
profets Avatar
profets
20 minutes ago at 05:55 am
OLED would be awesome, but heck these devices without Promotion or Face ID are already starting to feel so outdated.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jo-1 Avatar
jo-1
16 minutes ago at 05:59 am
just about right in time for me

In case it's anywhere near to the quality of the recent iPP 2024 I'll get one in 2026

I've received my iPad Pro two weeks ago and it is fantastic - the display quality is gorgeous and it's the 11" iPad I had always wanted.

Looking at videos from Marques Brownlee makes me wonder what they are expecting`

I did not see any reason to update my iPP from 2018 since it delivered outside of the 2 Tb almost everything the M2 version offers. Very usable and even the battery life was still very good.

For the iPad mini it's basically the very same story but this time Apple is not offering intermediate steps but the real. thing at once. Fine with me.

The mini fills a different niche compared to to the 11" for me. The 11" is the workhorse while traveling and the mini is the spare time companion for ultra lean traveling. Together with the Apple Watch enough i need for a long weekend. Easily good enough for accessing things I need on the go.

Good news and just about right in time for me.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
antiprotest Avatar
antiprotest
24 minutes ago at 05:52 am
Face ID?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments