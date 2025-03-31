Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4

Apple today released new firmware updates for all AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 models. The new firmware is version 7E93, up from the 7B21 firmware that was installed on the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 and the 7B20 firmware available on the ‌AirPods 4‌ and ‌AirPods 4‌ with ANC.



It is not immediately clear what new features or changes are included in the new firmware, but we'll update this article should we find out. Apple has been beta testing the updated firmware since late January.

Firmware updates can be installed by putting the AirPods in Bluetooth range of an iPhone, iPad, or Mac that's connected to Wi-Fi, and then plugging them in to charge. It can take up to 30 minutes for firmware to update.

You can check your firmware version by going to Settings > Bluetooth and selecting the Info button next to the ‌AirPods Pro‌ when they are connected to an ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, or Mac.