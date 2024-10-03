Apple Reportedly Begins Sourcing OLED Displays for Next iPhone SE

Apple has started to source OLED displays for its next-generation iPhone SE, according to Taiwanese supply chain publication DigiTimes.



"Apple has begun to source OLED panels for its next-generation iPhone SE series from BOE and other Chinese manufacturers, according to industry sources," the publication said today, in the "Tomorrow's Headlines" section of its website. The full report has yet to be published, so there are no additional details at this time.

This information aligns with multiple previous reports that indicated BOE would supply OLED displays for the next iPhone SE.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman earlier this week reported that the fourth-generation iPhone SE will be released "early next year." He expects the device to have a similar design as the iPhone 14, including an edge-to-edge screen with a notch, which suggests that it will support Face ID. He also expects the new iPhone SE to support Apple Intelligence, and this means the device would likely have an increased 8GB of RAM. Apple Intelligence is currently limited to the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and all iPhone 16 models.

If the new iPhone SE is based on the iPhone 14, it would have a 6.1-inch OLED display, whereas the current model has a 4.7-inch LCD. Other features previously rumored for the next iPhone SE include a USB-C port and the Action button.

All three existing iPhone SE models were announced in March or April over the years.