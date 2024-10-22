Gurman: New MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac Mini Models With M4 Chips Launching 'Very Soon'

Apple is planning to launch its first Macs with the M4 series of chips "very soon," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



In a social media post today, Gurman said these Macs will include new MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini models specifically. He continues to expect the next Mac mini to feature a "revamped" design, in line with his previous reporting that said the new model will be nearly as small as an Apple TV and gain two front-facing USB-C ports.

No major design changes are rumored for the next MacBook Pro and iMac models, but the entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro is expected to gain an additional Thunderbolt port compared to the current model, based on alleged leaks earlier this month.

It's not entirely clear if Apple plans to hold an online event this month, like its "Scary Fast" event on October 30 last year, or if the new Macs will be announced with Apple Newsroom press releases only like the iPad mini 7. If there is an event this month, Apple would likely invite the media to watch it online very soon. Apple sent out invites for the October 30 event last year on October 24, six days in advance.

Gurman said the new Macs will be accompanied by unspecified "USB-C accessories." MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris recently discovered code references to new versions of the Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboard, and these accessories will likely switch from Lightning to USB-C for charging alongside the new iMac. In the EU, a regulation requiring USB-C as a common charging port goes into effect later this year.

Here is everything that Apple is likely to announce:

