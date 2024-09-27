What to Expect From an Apple Event in October: iPad Mini 7, Redesigned Mac Mini, and More

Apple will likely hold another event in October this year to announce new Macs and iPads. If so, it would be the fourth time in the last five years that Apple has held an event in October. Last year, Apple held a virtual event on Monday, October 30 to announce new MacBook Pro and iMac models with the M3 series of chips.

A concept of a smaller Mac mini A concept of a smaller Mac mini

Below, we recap rumors about a potential Apple event in October, along with new products that are expected to be announced.

In his Power On newsletter earlier this month, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that Apple will hold an October event this year to announce new iPads, including an updated iPad mini, along with the first Macs with the M4 series of chips.

"There are also new iPads in the works, including an upgraded mini version," he wrote. "They're on deck for Apple's October event alongside the M4 Macs."

Apple has yet to announce an October event this year, so this remains a rumor for now.



New Products Expected

MacBook Pro



Apple plans to announce updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips in the coming weeks, according to Gurman. No design changes have been rumored for the laptops this year, with improvements such as an OLED display and thinner design not expected until 2026 at the earliest.

Apple last redesigned the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro in 2021, and the latest models with M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips were released last October.



iMac



Apple also plans to update the iMac with the M4 chip in the coming weeks, according to Gurman. No design changes are expected for the desktop computer.

An unanswered question: Will the Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad accessories for the iMac finally switch from Lightning to USB-C this year?



Mac mini

This would be the Mac mini's first major redesign since 2010.



iPad mini



As mentioned, Gurman expects a seventh-generation iPad mini to be unveiled at the event.

Rumored features for the next iPad mini over the previous model include a faster chip, upgraded front and rear cameras, a fix for "jelly scrolling" screen tearing in portrait orientation, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support, and new color options.

Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously said the next iPad mini would enter mass production in the second half of 2024, so there is agreement from multiple credible sources about the device being updated later this year.

Apple released the current iPad mini in September 2021, with new features at the time including a larger 8.3-inch display, a USB-C port, a Touch ID power button, the A15 Bionic chip, 5G support on cellular models, a 12-megapixel rear camera with Center Stage support, compatibility with the second-generation Apple Pencil, and more.

Gurman has said "new, lower-end iPads" plural will be unveiled in the coming weeks, so there could be an iPad 11 at Apple's event too. However, iPad 11 display shipments are not expected to begin until October, so the device could debut later.