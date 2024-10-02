iOS 18.0.1 Coming Soon: What to Expect for Your iPhone

Following the release of iOS 18 for the iPhone last month, Apple is preparing to release iOS 18.0.1 with bug fixes in the near future.



We previously reported that Apple has been internally testing iOS 18.0.1, and today a private account on X with a proven track record of sharing iOS-related information said the update will have a build number of 22A3370.

We expect iOS 18.0.1 to be a minor update that hopefully addresses the following issues:



Touchscreen issues affecting the iPhone 16 series and some older models

iPadOS 18 bricking some iPad Pro units with the M4 chip

An iMessage bug where a shared Apple Watch face can cause the app to repeatedly crash

The update could also include security patches.

It is unclear when iOS 18.0.1 will be released to the public, but our best guess is the update will be available either this week or next week.

iOS 18.0.1 will precede iOS 18.1, which Apple previously announced will be released in October. Already available in beta, iOS 18.1 includes the first Apple Intelligence features for the iPhone, including writing tools, notification summaries, and more. Apple Intelligence is available on the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and any iPhone 16 model.