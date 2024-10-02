iOS 18.0.1 Coming Soon: What to Expect for Your iPhone

by

Following the release of iOS 18 for the iPhone last month, Apple is preparing to release iOS 18.0.1 with bug fixes in the near future.

Generic iOS 18
We previously reported that Apple has been internally testing iOS 18.0.1, and today a private account on X with a proven track record of sharing iOS-related information said the update will have a build number of 22A3370.

We expect iOS 18.0.1 to be a minor update that hopefully addresses the following issues:

The update could also include security patches.

It is unclear when iOS 18.0.1 will be released to the public, but our best guess is the update will be available either this week or next week.

iOS 18.0.1 will precede iOS 18.1, which Apple previously announced will be released in October. Already available in beta, iOS 18.1 includes the first Apple Intelligence features for the iPhone, including writing tools, notification summaries, and more. Apple Intelligence is available on the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and any iPhone 16 model.

Top Rated Comments

Godspeed8230 Avatar
Godspeed8230
15 minutes ago at 06:15 am
Please also come up with a watchOS Update.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
msz95 Avatar
msz95
13 minutes ago at 06:18 am
I’m sorry but it is still „beta” version IMO. Dictation is crapped. Dictionary is crapped. Battery is crapped. Apple have to give update ASAP !
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
willzyx Avatar
willzyx
9 minutes ago at 06:21 am

I wonder if its messing up the email app because my friend has said shes been emailing me and I havent gotten anything from her.....I wonder if the email app itself is messed up (if theres a bug in it) in ios 18.0. She has an ipad but I dont know what kind so maybe hers is just too old to get ios 18.
Same here. Then suddenly, you get like 15 emails from the same person who attempted to send you the same email 15 times.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Account25476 Avatar
Account25476
26 minutes ago at 06:05 am
It’s been almost 3 weeks. No comment.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments