When Will iOS 18.1 With Apple Intelligence Be Released?

iOS 18 was released to the public earlier this month, but the first Apple Intelligence features will not be available until iOS 18.1.



Below, we outline when to expect iOS 18.1 to be released.



iOS 18.1: Apple Intelligence

Here are some of the key Apple Intelligence features in the iOS 18.1 beta so far:



A few Siri enhancements, including improved understanding for both follow-up requests and when you stumble over your words

Writing tools for rewriting, summarizing, and proofreading text

Notification summaries for Messages, Mail, and many other apps

Suggested replies in the Messages and Mail apps

A new "Clean Up" tool in the Photos app that can remove unwanted people or objects from photos and use generative AI to fill in the background

The ability to create a Memories movie in the Photos app by typing a description

Phone call recording and transcription

A new Focus mode called Reduce Interruptions that surfaces important notifications only

See our full list of Apple Intelligence features included in the iOS 18.1 beta for even more.

Apple Intelligence will gain more features and support for additional languages on a gradual basis between iOS 18.2 and iOS 18.4.



iOS 18.1: Release Timing

During its iPhone 16 event earlier this month, Apple confirmed that iOS 18.1 will be released in October, but it did not provide a specific day.

Based on the timing of previous updates, iOS 18.1 will likely be released in late October:



iOS 17.1: October 25, 2023

iOS 16.1: October 24, 2022

iOS 15.1: October 25, 2021

iOS 14.1: October 20, 2020

iOS 18.1: Compatible iPhones

iOS 18.1 supports the same iPhone models as iOS 17 does, but Apple Intelligence requires an iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, or any iPhone 16 model.