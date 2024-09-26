Apple Preparing iOS 18.0.1 Update for iPhone Following Several Bugs
Apple appears to be internally testing iOS 18.0.1 for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software update in our website's analytics this week. Our logs have accurately revealed many iOS versions before they were released.
We expect iOS 18.0.1 to be a minor update focused on bug fixes. Issues that could be addressed with the update include touchscreen issues affecting the iPhone 16 series and some older models, an iMessage bug where a shared Apple Watch face can cause the app to repeatedly crash, and iPadOS 18 bricking some iPad Pro units with the M4 chip.
It is unclear when iOS 18.0.1 will be released, but our best guess is the update will be available towards the end of next week at the latest.
iOS 18.0.1 will precede iOS 18.1, which Apple previously announced will be released in October. Already available in beta, iOS 18.1 includes the first Apple Intelligence features for the iPhone, including writing tools, notification summaries, and more. Apple Intelligence is available on the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and any iPhone 16 model.
