iOS 18 Touchscreen Issues Reported by Some iPhone Users

Some users of iPhones running iOS 18 are reporting intermittent touchscreen responsiveness issues, with some devices seemingly ignoring taps and swipes. The problem appears to be affecting various models, including the new iPhone 16 series, as well as older devices dating back to the iPhone 14.



Users on Reddit have reported unresponsive areas on the screen, resulting in missed taps, ignored swipes, and difficulty scrolling or pressing buttons. This behavior is said to be particularly noticeable when interacting with the virtual keyboard, potentially leading to typing errors.

9to5Mac was first to highlight the issue. However, while initially it was thought to be exclusive to the iPhone 16 Pro models, additional user reports indicate that the problem is more widespread and likely software-related. The root cause appears to be an overly sensitive touch rejection algorithm in iOS 18, designed to ignore accidental touches.

Given that inadvertent contact with the screen edges can trigger the system to temporarily ignore all new touches, the thinner bezels on the new iPhone 16 models may have exacerbated the problem, making it easier for users to unintentionally trigger the rejection mechanism when gripping their devices.

The issue seems to occur only when devices are unlocked and in use. Some users have reported particular problems around the new Camera Control button, although it's unclear if this is directly related or a separate issue.

A demonstration posted on Mastodon by user Khaos Tian shows how the problem can be intentionally triggered, providing further evidence that it is software-based. Assuming that is the case, it's likely that Apple can address the problem through a future update, but it has yet to comment on the matter.