iOS 18 Touchscreen Issues Reported by Some iPhone Users

by

Some users of iPhones running iOS 18 are reporting intermittent touchscreen responsiveness issues, with some devices seemingly ignoring taps and swipes. The problem appears to be affecting various models, including the new iPhone 16 series, as well as older devices dating back to the iPhone 14.

iphone 16 screen table
Users on Reddit have reported unresponsive areas on the screen, resulting in missed taps, ignored swipes, and difficulty scrolling or pressing buttons. This behavior is said to be particularly noticeable when interacting with the virtual keyboard, potentially leading to typing errors.

9to5Mac was first to highlight the issue. However, while initially it was thought to be exclusive to the iPhone 16 Pro models, additional user reports indicate that the problem is more widespread and likely software-related. The root cause appears to be an overly sensitive touch rejection algorithm in iOS 18, designed to ignore accidental touches.

Given that inadvertent contact with the screen edges can trigger the system to temporarily ignore all new touches, the thinner bezels on the new iPhone 16 models may have exacerbated the problem, making it easier for users to unintentionally trigger the rejection mechanism when gripping their devices.

The issue seems to occur only when devices are unlocked and in use. Some users have reported particular problems around the new Camera Control button, although it's unclear if this is directly related or a separate issue.

A demonstration posted on Mastodon by user Khaos Tian shows how the problem can be intentionally triggered, providing further evidence that it is software-based. Assuming that is the case, it's likely that Apple can address the problem through a future update, but it has yet to comment on the matter.

Top Rated Comments

DMG35 Avatar
DMG35
12 minutes ago at 04:33 am
No issues thus far on my 16 Pro Max.

Also, cue the annoying “you’re touching it wrong” comment that never gets a laugh but people continue to post.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
wbeasley Avatar
wbeasley
9 minutes ago at 04:37 am
around the edges my 16PM seems to be a little more rejecting of taps...

even before i added a protector screen.
and afterwards.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
everybodylovesramen Avatar
everybodylovesramen
10 minutes ago at 04:35 am
sometimes my keyboard spams mmmm when i hit enter but then i leave it because it’s funny.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
antiprotest Avatar
antiprotest
8 minutes ago at 04:38 am

sometimes my keyboard spams mmmm when i hit enter but then i leave it because it’s funny.
Your phone likes you.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rotvaldi Avatar
rotvaldi
5 minutes ago at 04:40 am
iPhone 15 Pro here I though I was crazy lol
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BorisDG Avatar
BorisDG
4 minutes ago at 04:42 am
I'm browsing few Apple/iPhone subreddits and reading about possible defects.

I own 16 Pro/256GB/Natural Titanium and what I tested so far:

[LIST=1]
* No issues with the screen looked on sunlight (seen here ('https://www.reddit.com/r/iPhone16Pro/comments/1fn3pab/weird_display_artifact_when_the_screen_is_off/'))
* No issues with asymmetrical bezels (seen here ('https://www.reddit.com/r/iPhone16Pro/comments/1fneqph/anyone_noticed_this_on_their_16_propro_max/'))
* No scratches or marks on the frame (seen here ('https://www.reddit.com/r/iphone/comments/1fn370b/manufacturing_defects_on_iphone_16_pro_max_out_of/') / here ('https://www.reddit.com/r/iphone/comments/1fmqrot/iphone_16_pro_marks_on_the_frame/'))
* No sharp edges
* Didn't noticed dust in any of my 3 lenses. I used flashlight from an angle with magnifier (seen here ('https://www.reddit.com/r/iphone/comments/1fnbhyt/iphone_16_pro_max_telephoto_lens_dust/'))
* No dead/stuck pixels (used magnifier) and it took me around 5min to go through the entire screen with red/green/blue wallpapers I did myself.

Nerd info:

[LIST=1]
* My unit is with Samsung Display. I saw many with LG.
* My storage (NAND) is made by SK Hynix (it's TLC)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments