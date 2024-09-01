Mac Mini to Lose Its USB-A Ports Later This Year

Apple's redesigned Mac mini will feature will not have any USB-A ports, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.



The current ‌Mac mini‌ with the M2 chip features two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports, while the ‌M2‌ Pro variant has four USB-C ports and two USB-A ports. Writing in his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explained that the new ‌Mac mini‌ with the M4 Pro chip will have a total of five USB-C ports, but no USB-A ports. Three USB-C ports will be located on the back, while two will be present on the front of the machine, similar to the Mac Studio. There will continue to be ports for ethernet, HDMI, and 3.5mm audio. The power supply will apparently continue to be internal.

Last month, Gurman reported that the next-generation ‌Mac mini‌ with the M4 and M4 Pro chips will feature the first major design change to the machine since 2010. The new ‌Mac mini‌ will apparently approach the size of an Apple TV, but it may be slightly taller than the current model, which is 1.4 inches high. It will continue to feature an aluminum shell. Individuals working on the new device apparently say that it is "essentially an iPad Pro in a small box."

Gurman says that suppliers in China are scheduled to begin shipping the new ‌Mac mini‌ models with the M4 chip in early September. The M4 Pro model will not begin shipping until October. The M4 generation of Apple silicon will purportedly be the first time that Apple has used the same chip generation across all of its Macs, with refreshes to add the M4 chip to the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, ‌Mac Studio‌, and Mac Pro planned to take place over the next year.