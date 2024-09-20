Best Apple Deals of the Week: M2 iPad Air Hits New Low Prices, Plus Our Exclusive 20% Discount at Anker

This week's best deals includes our exclusive discount at Anker, offering 20% off nearly everything on the retailer's website. Other than the Anker deals, you can also find big discounts on M2 iPad Air, AirPods, and early Prime Day deals at Amazon.

Anker

This week we partnered with Anker to offer our readers an exclusive 20 percent discount on Anker's best chargers, portable batteries, and more. You'll need to enter the code akmacrumors20ch at checkout to see the discount, and can find more information about what accessories work with the code in our original post.



iPad Air

New record low prices hit Apple's M2 iPad Air this week, with the highlight being the 128GB Wi-Fi 13-inch iPad Air for $719.99, down from $799.99. All of the tablets in this sale require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the final deal price on Amazon.



AirPods

Apple just released the new AirPods 4, but if you want to save money and purchase an older model there are still some great discounts available on Amazon. The AirPods 2 is on sale for $89.00 and the AirPods Pro 2 is on sale for $189.99, both of which represent solid second-best prices on each accessory.



iPad

Best Buy still has steep discounts on the 9th generation iPad as we head into the weekend, including the 64GB Wi-Fi tablet for just $199.99, down from $329.99. You can also find a $130 discount on the 256GB Wi-Fi model.



Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Amazon announced that Prime Day is returning October 8-9, and you can already find a few very early discounts this week. These sales are mainly focused on Amazon branded products like Fire TVs and Fire tablets, but it'll keep expanding to include more items as October 8 grows closer.

