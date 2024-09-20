Best Apple Deals of the Week: M2 iPad Air Hits New Low Prices, Plus Our Exclusive 20% Discount at Anker

by

This week's best deals includes our exclusive discount at Anker, offering 20% off nearly everything on the retailer's website. Other than the Anker deals, you can also find big discounts on M2 iPad Air, AirPods, and early Prime Day deals at Amazon.

best apple deals new purple heroNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Anker

anker gradient

  • What's the deal? Take 20% off Anker accessories
  • Where can I get it? Anker

  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

EXCLUSIVE 20% OFF
Anker Sitewide Sale

This week we partnered with Anker to offer our readers an exclusive 20 percent discount on Anker's best chargers, portable batteries, and more. You'll need to enter the code akmacrumors20ch at checkout to see the discount, and can find more information about what accessories work with the code in our original post.

iPad Air

ipad air gradient

  • What's the deal? Take up to $79 off M2 iPad Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

$69 OFF
11-inch M2 iPad Air (256GB Wi-Fi) for $629.99

$79 OFF
13-inch M2 iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $719.99

New record low prices hit Apple's M2 iPad Air this week, with the highlight being the 128GB Wi-Fi 13-inch iPad Air for $719.99, down from $799.99. All of the tablets in this sale require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the final deal price on Amazon.

AirPods

airpods pro 2 gradient

  • What's the deal? Take up to $59 off AirPods
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$40 OFF
AirPods 2 for $89.00

$59 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) for $189.99

Apple just released the new AirPods 4, but if you want to save money and purchase an older model there are still some great discounts available on Amazon. The AirPods 2 is on sale for $89.00 and the AirPods Pro 2 is on sale for $189.99, both of which represent solid second-best prices on each accessory.

iPad

ipad gradient

  • What's the deal? Take up to $130 off 9th gen iPads
  • Where can I get it? Best Buy

  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$130 OFF
iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $199.99

$130 OFF
iPad (256GB Wi-Fi) for $349.99

Best Buy still has steep discounts on the 9th generation iPad as we head into the weekend, including the 64GB Wi-Fi tablet for just $199.99, down from $329.99. You can also find a $130 discount on the 256GB Wi-Fi model.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

fire tv gradient

  • What's the deal? Save with early Prime Day deals
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

EARLY DEALS
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Amazon announced that Prime Day is returning October 8-9, and you can already find a few very early discounts this week. These sales are mainly focused on Amazon branded products like Fire TVs and Fire tablets, but it'll keep expanding to include more items as October 8 grows closer.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

Generic iOS 18 Feature Real Mock

iOS 18 Available Now With These 8 New Features For Your iPhone

Sunday September 15, 2024 10:09 am PDT by
Following over three months of beta testing, iOS 18 was finally widely released to the public on Monday, September 16. The update is available in the Settings app under General → Software Update on the iPhone XS and newer. Below, we have highlighted eight key new features included in iOS 18, and Apple shared a complete list of new features and changes last week. Note that Apple...
Read Full Article124 comments
iOS 18 Apple Account Name Feature 2

RIP, Apple ID

Tuesday September 17, 2024 3:18 pm PDT by
The "Apple ID" era is officially over. The transition from "Apple ID" to "Apple Account" went from a rumor to an official announcement to something that has now been fully completed. As of this week, the account.apple.com website is fully updated with Apple Account branding. "Apple ID is now Apple Account," the page says. "You can still sign in with the same email address or phone...
Read Full Article
M4 Mac mini Black Ortho Cooler

Apple Leaks New Mac Mini With 5 USB-C Ports

Monday September 16, 2024 11:40 am PDT by
Apple has seemingly leaked the rumored next-generation Mac mini with five USB-C ports, according to a code change within Apple software that was discovered today by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris. The code refers to an unreleased Mac mini model with an Apple silicon chip and five ports, which lines up with a previous report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman that said the next Mac mini will be ...
Read Full Article246 comments
m4 iPad Pro Horizontal Feature Purple and Blue

Apple Pulls iPadOS 18 for M4 iPad Pro After Bricking Complaints [Updated]

Tuesday September 17, 2024 11:24 am PDT by
Apple stopped signing the iPadOS 18 update for the M4 iPad Pro models, which means the new software is no longer available to be downloaded and installed at the current time. The update appears to have been pulled following complaints from some iPad Pro owners, who found that the update bricked their devices. There are reports on Reddit from iPad Pro users who had an interruption in the...
Read Full Article298 comments