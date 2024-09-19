Apple's M2 iPad Air Hits New Low Prices on Amazon, Including 13-Inch Model for $719.99
Amazon has a few new all-time low prices on Apple's M2 iPad Air, including both 11-inch and 13-inch models. Every deal in this sale requires you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the final deal price at checkout, and they are all record low prices.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Starting with the 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch M2 iPad Air, Amazon has this model for $629.99 in two colors with the on-page coupons, down from $699.00. Amazon also has the 512GB Wi-Fi model for $829.99 in two colors, down from $899.00.
Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.
Moving to the bigger display models, you can get the 128GB Wi-Fi 13-inch M2 iPad Air for $719.99, down from $799.00. This is the only 13-inch M2 iPad Air with a significant coupon code discount right now on Amazon, but it is a new best-ever price on this tablet.
Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.
Apple updated these tablets back in May with the M2 chip, two new display sizes, and Touch ID. In addition to today's M2 iPad Air markdowns, iPad deals have been plentiful this week, including all-time low prices on the 9th generation iPad, M2 iPad Pro, and M4 iPad Pro.
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.
